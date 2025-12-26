Lena Tindall, 7, borrows cutest 'military' coat from royal cousin

The seven-year-old granddaughter of Princess Anne was seen alongside her parents, as well as her sister Mia, 11, as she stepped out for the rare public appearance in a coat that may look familiar to royal fans. As identified by Royal British Fashion on Instagram, Lena wore the 'Mia Military Coat in Navy' by Monsoon, which was a royal hand-me-down!
Lena Tindall's Christmas re-wear
Rather fittingly, the 'Mia' high-street number was previously worn by her big sister, who donned the piece in 2022 to the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of her great-grandfather, Prince Philip. Here, the then-nine-year-old also popped on a velvet headband and little Mary Jane flats to go with the coat.
However, the first sighting of this coat came in 2017, when Savannah Phillips, the daughter of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn, and the first cousin of Lena, wore the piece for the annual Christmas Day walkabout.
The badge-adorned collar, symmetrical buttons, and red piping give it that military feel that the name suggests, but the butterfly detailing and cute floaty skirt ensure the piece feels childlike and whimsical enough for a young girl.
The piece was also made from wool, which is perfect for a cold winter's day outing, as this fabric is made up of lots of crimped fibres which trap air and therefore keep body heat in. The fact that it was handed down by two of her royal family members makes it that bit more special.
You may also like
Royal children join their parents for Christmas walkabout
Mia and Lena Tindall weren't the only youngsters joining their parents at the Christmas day walkabout. Though their younger brother Lucas Tindall was absent (he's only four years old, and Prince George didn't make his Christmas walkabout debut until he was seven), the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, were also present.
The Wales children were seen approaching members of the public who kindly wished the children a "merry Christmas" and gave them presents, including books, flowers, and chocolates. Sources told HELLO! that Charlotte, who had exited St Mary Magdalene church with the Tindall girls moments before, also happily smiled and posed for selfies with the crowds who had gathered to celebrate Christmas Day with the royal family.