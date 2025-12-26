Lena Tindall, 7, borrows cutest 'military' coat from royal cousin

The royal children were the mini stars of the show during the 2025 Christmas Day church service and walkabout at Sandringham, not least Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter, Lena.

The seven-year-old granddaughter of Princess Anne was seen alongside her parents, as well as her sister Mia, 11, as she stepped out for the rare public appearance in a coat that may look familiar to royal fans. As identified by Royal British Fashion on Instagram, Lena wore the 'Mia Military Coat in Navy' by Monsoon, which was a royal hand-me-down!

© Getty Lena Tindall joined her mother, Zara Tindall, while wearing the lovely Monsoon coat

Lena Tindall's Christmas re-wear

© Getty Mia wore the coat to a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey in 2022 Rather fittingly, the 'Mia' high-street number was previously worn by her big sister, who donned the piece in 2022 to the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of her great-grandfather, Prince Philip. Here, the then-nine-year-old also popped on a velvet headband and little Mary Jane flats to go with the coat.

© Getty Savannah Phillips took the coat for its first spin in 2017 during the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene However, the first sighting of this coat came in 2017, when Savannah Phillips, the daughter of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn, and the first cousin of Lena, wore the piece for the annual Christmas Day walkabout.

Why is Lena's coat perfect for Christmas? © Getty Lena Tindall attends the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church It isn't every day that Lena steps out with her parents in public (she was last seen on 1 January 2025 as she attended the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse with her family), but for this festive occasion, her coat was an apt choice. The badge-adorned collar, symmetrical buttons, and red piping give it that military feel that the name suggests, but the butterfly detailing and cute floaty skirt ensure the piece feels childlike and whimsical enough for a young girl.

© Getty Lena Tindall was jokingly tickled by Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The piece was also made from wool, which is perfect for a cold winter's day outing, as this fabric is made up of lots of crimped fibres which trap air and therefore keep body heat in. The fact that it was handed down by two of her royal family members makes it that bit more special.

Royal children join their parents for Christmas walkabout © Getty Lena Tindall was seen with Princess Charlotte and her sister Mia Tindall at the Christmas morning service Mia and Lena Tindall weren't the only youngsters joining their parents at the Christmas day walkabout. Though their younger brother Lucas Tindall was absent (he's only four years old, and Prince George didn't make his Christmas walkabout debut until he was seven), the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, were also present.