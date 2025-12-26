Lady Louise Windsor's nod to uncle King Charles with her choice of winter accessory

Lady Louise Windsor has returned home for the holidays, having taken a break from her final year studies at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter, 22, joined her royal relatives on the walk to church on Christmas Day morning in Sandringham.

The student borrowed a nude belted coat from her mother Sophie for the occasion, teaming it with a feathered Jane Taylor hat, L.K. Bennett heels and a top-handle box bag.

But it was Lady Louise's green and grey checked scarf that caught our eye. As identified by the Royal British Fashion account on Instagram, it appears to be a limited-edition accessory sold by the King's Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

The scarf, which features a Prince of Wales check, layered over an enlarged Shepherd check, is made of the finest 100 per cent Ultrafine Merino Wool, with the colours "inspired by the natural beauty of Highgrove". Sales from the piece are also donated to The King's Foundation.

© Highgrove Gardens The Highgrove Heritage scarf worn by Lady Louise Windsor

HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, Katie Daly, who regularly reports on royal style, says of Lady Louise's touching nod to her uncle, the King: "It was lovely to see Lady Louise wearing one of the King's Highgrove scarves. Not only was it a stylish choice for the occasion (the royal ladies, including her mother Duchess Sophie, love a classic checked scarf for winter engagements due to its timeless heritage look), but a nod to the bond she shares with her uncle the King and his work with The King's Foundation, which works towards a more sustainable world."

© UK Press via Getty Images Lady Louise put in an elegant appearance

Like many of her relatives, Lady Louise has demonstrated her thoughtfulness around being eco-conscious, and regularly borrows items from her mother's wardrobe, instead of buying new pieces.

In 2020, she and her brother, James, Earl of Wessex, also participated in the Marine Conservation Society's Great British Beach Clean with their parents on Southsea Beach in Portsmouth.

The Duchess and Lady Louise, then 16, sounded the alarm about a resurgence in single-use plastic and a lack of official advice on how to dispose of PPE and face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everything has got worse this year because everyone has gone back to non-reusable, non-recyclable plastic cups," Lady Louise remarked at the time.