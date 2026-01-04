Mia Tindall, 11, recycles bow dress from exactly 1 year ago – and looks so tall

Zara and Mike Tindall turned the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse into a proper family affair on 1 January as they stepped out on this rare occasion with all three of their children – Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four.

The Tindall brood delighted royal fans as they animatedly cheered on the competing horses from the stands – and observant onlookers may have noticed something about Mia's dress. The granddaughter of Princess Anne wore a soft navy blue dress by Mayoral, a Spanish children's wear brand specialising in high-quality pieces, which featured a bow print and a sweet ruffled neckline.

© Getty Images Mia Tindall wore last year's New Year's Day dress

Mia Tindall recycles her New Year's Day dress © Getty Images Mia wore the exact Mayoral dress in 2025 It was the same dress that Mia wore exactly a year before, while attending the New Year's Day Racing Meet on 1 January 2025. The 11-year-old looked noticeably taller as she recycled the dress while wearing her hair down, while in 2025 it was pulled back into a casual ponytail.

Mia Tindall's cousin reunion © Getty Mia Tindall was publicly reunited with her cousin, Savannah Phillips Also in attendance at the New Year's event were Mia's cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips, who attended with their father, Peter Phillips, and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling. The New Year's Racing Meet is an annual occasion that puts on seven highly-competitive races with Graded and Listed contests. Live music and children's entertainment are also on offer, including the Gruffalo meet and greet and face painting.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlotte shares a giggle with cousin Mia Tindall

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Mia Tindall shared a sweet moment with Princess Kate Though it isn't an everyday occurrence for Mia to step out for a public event with her parents, her appearance at Cheltenham Racecourse (which is less than an hour away from the Tindall family home on the Gatcombe Park estate) came just days after she joined members of the royal family at Sandringham for the annual Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene church and walkabout.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Charlotte has a special bond with the Tindall sisters Mia, who wore Max & Co's 'Runaway' coat and Fairfax & Favor's 'Flat Oakham Ankle Boots', was seen walking with her cousin, Princess Charlotte, 10, and sharing a giggle upon leaving the church together.

Mia and Princess Charlotte celebrate Christmas together © UK Press via Getty Images Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall are growing up together Mia and Charlotte, who are just over a year apart in age, are known to share a close bond. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2021, Mia's father, former England rugby star Mike, spoke about his children's relationship with the Waleses. "Our family growth has been quite intertwined with theirs," he revealed. "Our kids are very, very close, which is great for the kids that they’re always going to have some cousins and those cousins are going to be the same age and can grow up with them."