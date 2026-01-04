Mia Tindall, 11, recycles bow dress from exactly 1 year ago – and looks so tall

The Tindall brood delighted royal fans as they animatedly cheered on the competing horses from the stands – and observant onlookers may have noticed something about Mia's dress. The granddaughter of Princess Anne wore a soft navy blue dress by Mayoral, a Spanish children's wear brand specialising in high-quality pieces, which featured a bow print and a sweet ruffled neckline.
Mia Tindall recycles her New Year's Day dress
It was the same dress that Mia wore exactly a year before, while attending the New Year's Day Racing Meet on 1 January 2025. The 11-year-old looked noticeably taller as she recycled the dress while wearing her hair down, while in 2025 it was pulled back into a casual ponytail.
Mia Tindall's cousin reunion
Also in attendance at the New Year's event were Mia's cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips, who attended with their father, Peter Phillips, and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling. The New Year's Racing Meet is an annual occasion that puts on seven highly-competitive races with Graded and Listed contests. Live music and children's entertainment are also on offer, including the Gruffalo meet and greet and face painting.
Though it isn't an everyday occurrence for Mia to step out for a public event with her parents, her appearance at Cheltenham Racecourse (which is less than an hour away from the Tindall family home on the Gatcombe Park estate) came just days after she joined members of the royal family at Sandringham for the annual Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene church and walkabout.
Mia, who wore Max & Co's 'Runaway' coat and Fairfax & Favor's 'Flat Oakham Ankle Boots', was seen walking with her cousin, Princess Charlotte, 10, and sharing a giggle upon leaving the church together.
Mia and Princess Charlotte celebrate Christmas together
Mia and Charlotte, who are just over a year apart in age, are known to share a close bond. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2021, Mia's father, former England rugby star Mike, spoke about his children's relationship with the Waleses.
"Our family growth has been quite intertwined with theirs," he revealed. "Our kids are very, very close, which is great for the kids that they’re always going to have some cousins and those cousins are going to be the same age and can grow up with them."
Though Mia stayed with her family, Princess Charlotte stopped to speak to members of the public who lined the path up to the church. Sources told HELLO! that Charlotte happily smiled and posed for selfies with the crowds who had gathered to celebrate Christmas Day with the royals. "She is such a little star," they said.