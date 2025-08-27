Queen Mary channels Princess Kate in breathtaking polka dot maxi dress - shop the look

Queen Mary of Denmark and the Princess of Wales not only get along famously - their wardrobes are just as in sync as their royal roles. Both women favour timeless silhouettes, elegant tailoring, and classic prints, and their shared love of designers, from ME+EM to Erdem, reflects their polished yet approachable style. Whether attending state events or summer receptions, they consistently balance tradition and modern femininity.

On Tuesday, Queen Mary was pictured looking stunning in a floor-length polka dot gown by ME+EM, worn for a glamorous reception aboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog. She’s currently sailing on a four-day summer cruise with King Frederik, visiting several Danish municipalities along the coast.

AT A GLANCE Queen Mary wore the ME+EM Silk Polka‑Dot Maxi Dress + Corsage for a reception on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog

The high street dress is currently on sale with 30% off

Princess Kate has not only worn ME+EM before, but with her penchant for polka dots, I could see her stepping out in this exact piece

The ME+EM maxi dress is made from whisper‑soft pure silk in chic cream with black polka dots. Pure summer elegance, the detachable floral corsage adds playfulness while the flowing silhouette feels effortlessly regal. With its hook-and-eye fastenings, there are multiple ways to wear the neckline and it also features flattering gathered-waist detail.

You could wear it through every season, and right now it's on sale with 30% off. It retails for £416/$696 and is available to shop in almost every size.

The British brand is loved by several royal ladies. Just weeks ago, Princess Beatrice stepped out in the Silk-Blend Swirling Leaf Print Midi Tea Dress. Made from silk twill with a textural jacquard and the prettiest botanical print, it featured short puff sleeves and a sheer panel on the neckline.

It was very similar to a ME+EM midi dress worn by Zara Tindall at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix. She looked stunning, completing the look with fresh-faced makeup, an Aspinal of London handbag, and nude sunglasses.

Princess Kate's most loved look by ME+EM has to be the pink silk shirt dress she's worn on several occasions. Even her mother Carol once borrowed it for a public appearance. With her longtime penchant for polka dots, I know she'd love Queen Mary's latest look.

The Princess of Wales wears a similar white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich in May 2025

From the long sleeves to the flowing silhouette and the high neckline, it has all of the makings of a dress the 43-year-old royal would wear for an engagement.