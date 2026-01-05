Queen Camilla's £10k church outfit features rare vintage Chanel bag

King Charles and Queen Camilla started the new year in style, stepping out at church on Sunday, 4 January 2026, in Sandringham. The 77-year-old monarch looked nothing short of debonair in his smart Anderson & Sheppard butterscotch-toned coat to brave the January chills. Charles is famous for wearing the same two coats in two distinctive materials, camel and tweed, since the 1980s. Alongside her husband, Queen Camilla was a vision in white.

As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I was enthralled with Camilla's outfit, which was a true fashion lesson in dressing for church in style. The mother-of-two sported a myriad of labels in one plush outfit, and I think it's something we can all learn from when attending an event at a religious establishment. By choosing non-fussy yet elegant pieces, she is respecting the religious sanctity and showing the utmost respect.

© Alamy Live News. King Charles and Queen Camilla at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, Norfolk

Camilla's outfit

© Getty Images Camilla looked to be wearing the same scarf she wore on Christmas Day 2025 Camilla appeared to be wearing a silk scarf that she wore on Christmas Day, tucked into the neckline of the coat. The sumptuous white coat in question was by one of her favourite designers, Fiona Clare. The bespoke company encourages customers to head to the brand's studio for a consultation, so the fit is supremely crafted. Coats by Fiona Clare cost around £6,000 a piece.

© Alamy Live News. Camilla's stunning coat was by Fiona Clare The designer previously told HELLO! in 2019 that dressing royalty is a true pinnacle moment in her career. "The day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's (as she was then known) dresser - was a jewel in the crown!" The designer added, "I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her; it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."

© Alamy Live News. Camilla's outfit was worth over £10,000 Thanks to The Royal Fashion Police Instagram account, who totted up the total cost of Camilla's outfit (£11,695), we know that the royal also wore: the Russell and Bromley 'Dressage' knee-high black suede boots, which have a price tag of £445; the 'Estate' hat by Lock & Co, which comes in at £312; Ede & Ravenscroft faux fur leather gloves, which cost £71; and her beautiful black quilted 'Mini Top Handle' bag by Chanel, which cost around £3,350 at the time of purchase.

Camilla's vintage Chanel bag