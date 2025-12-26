Queen Camilla and Princess Anne mark rare 'display of unity' in defiant moment

Queen Camilla and Princess Anne put on a defiant display of unity when they arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Christmas Day. King Charles was supported by his two right-hand women as he led the arrivals at the annual Norfolk church service, putting on a united display following a difficult chapter for the royal family.

Both royal ladies opted to wear red; Queen Camilla donned a vibrant coat and matching hat, while Princess Anne revived her scarlet jacket from the 2000 festive walkabout for the occasion. The choice was an interesting one, as matching with the monarch is typically frowned upon, so the Princess Royal's decision to don the same hue as Queen Camilla appears to have been intentional.

An eye-witness told HELLO! that it appeared to be a clever and calculated move from the royals, mere months after King Charles was forced to strip his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his royal titles, styles and honours following a string of scandals, including his connections to convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Coming together at Christmas

© Getty Images Princess Anne and Queen Camilla matched in red at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham

A member of the public who witnessed the Sandringham walkabout told us: "Following Prince Andrew’s fall from grace, the royal family appeared to present a defiant display of unity on Christmas morning. Queen Camilla and Princess Anne matched in red as they walked to church, with the Princess Royal positioned behind her brother and sister-in-law, followed by her niece Princess Eugenie and Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, a lineup that seemed to quietly signal support for the daughters of the disgraced former duke."

It was clear that the intention was to present a united front, especially in light of the challenges faced by the royal family in 2025.

The insider continued: "Other than the King and Queen leading the royals, there didn't appear to be a clear hierarchy or order to the walk, making it feel less about rank and more about a family coming together on Christmas Day."

Symbolic choice

© Getty King Charles was flanked by his two right-hand women for the symbolic moment

Moreover, Camilla and Anne's choice to wear red was a poignant one. The bold hue has connotations with love and romance, danger and anger, but it is also associated with power.

Colour expert Marina Thomas previously explained why the royal ladies often choose to wear the shade of "courage, willpower and sacrifice" in high-stakes situations such as diplomatic events or symbolic moments when the eyes of the world will be upon them.

"This symbolism dates back to the Spartans, Persians, and later the Romans, who all wore scarlet in battle. Wearing red certainly portrays confidence and a willingness to be seen and noticed," she told us. "The colour red is also strongly associated with love, as well as with protection in many cultures; it is believed to defend against negativity."

The shade represents "unity, strength, and hope" following a difficult year of public scrutiny.

Unity in the face of division

© Getty Images 2025 has marked a difficult chapter for the royal family

While their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie put on a united front alongside their royal relatives, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were naturally not present for the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

Andrew has been lying low since his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein proved his downfall and saw him stripped of his titles by his brother, the King. Sarah, meanwhile, was dropped by several charities in September when it emerged that she had written to Epstein, calling him a "supreme friend" despite publicly disowning him in the media.

The pair were last seen at their daughter Princess Beatrice's London christening for her daughter Athena, arriving separately and trying to avoid the cameras. The former duke is believed to be spending Christmas at his Royal Lodge home near Windsor Castle, which he will soon be forced to vacate in favour of a property on the Sandringham Estate.