Princess Kate quietly revives birthday jewel she's rarely worn

The Princess of Wales was a brilliant beaming host on Thursday, 15 January, when she welcomed the Red Roses, England's Women's Rugby team, to Windsor Castle, in celebration of their victory at the Rugby World Cup back in September.

Fittingly, the 44-year-old brought out an all-red ensemble from Alexander McQueen, which she first wore back in 2023 to a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA.

© Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales greeted the squad at Windsor Castle

However, it was the mother-of-three's gorgeous necklace that caught our eye. Prince William's wife donned her gold 'Bali Birthstone Necklace' with a garnet set into it from London-based jeweller Auree. Made from nine-carat gold, it also features the birthstone for her own month of birth, January. With the garnet's deep red colour, it formed a part of her sartorial tribute to her guests.

The Princess of Wales' necklace is one of the most personal pieces in her expansive jewellery collection, as she has only worn it publicly twice before: first for a special video captured with her children inside the kitchen of the family's then-home at Kensington Palace in 2022, then again to visit the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex in July 2025.

In the aforementioned video, the future Queen Consort was filmed with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis baking for the local community in Cardiff ahead of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Princess Kate's outfit 'projected strength'

The Princess of Wales' Alexander McQueen jacket featured asymmetrical buttons and a deep V-shaped neckline, with the suit trousers perfectly matching its bright scarlet colour.

Her choice of the bright red isn't just a tribute to the Red Roses, though that undeniably played a part in her pick. The colour itself also carries a lot of symbolism according to Constance Richardson, a London-based stylist who specialises in colour analysis.

She spoke to HELLO!, exclusively explaining the meaning behind the hue, telling us: "Red signals confidence and intention. It's a colour worn when a royal wants to stand out and project strength."

© Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales, patron of the Rugby Football Union, hosts a reception at Windsor Castle for the England Women's Rugby team

Alongside the suit, the Princess of Wales wore a white shirt to break up the colour block, but also as an homage to the English rugby team's home kit. To round it all off, she brought out beautiful gold drop earrings and a pair of killer heels.