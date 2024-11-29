The Duchess of Edinburgh expertly combined quiet luxury with workwear chic on Thursday as she stepped out to open The Edinburgh Building at the David Lewis Centre's site in Warford for those with complex needs including epilepsy, learning disabilities and autism.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was spotted wearing a lovely chocolate brown blazer from Gabriela Hearst. The single-breasted 'Stephanie' blazer was teamed with a pair of wide-leg grey trousers.

For touches of luxury, Prince Edward's wife wore a chocolate brown pashmina over her shoulders to look like a 1950s movie star and popped on a pair of pointed-toe stilettos. She also wore a fitted brown shirt.

The royal rounded off her look with a clutch bag in the same autumn-appropriate hue and wore her sandy blonde hair in a voluminous updo. "We were delighted to welcome the Duchess back to David Lewis in our 120th year!," the charity penned on Instagram.

The Duchess of Edinburgh in chocolate brown

© Getty Sophie looked incredible in a leather dress earlier this month

Chocolate brown is undeniably the colour of the season. A much warmer alternative to black, the Duchess has been sporting the luxurious shade already this month.

© Getty Sophie wore a brown floral blouse to match her brown boots

On 18 November, the mother of two visited the Feel Good Inside and Out Project at Cranford College where she teamed her Loewe leather belted dress with a floral ME + EM blouse in brown.

© Getty Sophie carried a zebra print bag by Sophie Habsburg

Meanwhile, in September, Prince William's aunt wore her 'Stephanie' blazer once again with forest green waxed trousers.

The royal added another autumnal hue in the form of her patent burgundy heels - the 'Ixia 80' style from Jimmy Choo. Sophie also added a zebra print bag from Sophie Habsburg.

Sophie's festive looks

If last Christmas was anything to go by, royal followers can also expect plenty of gorgeous brown accessories from the King's sister-in-law.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images The Duchess of Edinburgh wore all brown accessories

Sophie wore a pair of caramel-hued Gianvito Rossi boots to the Princess of Wales' Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey with her Isabel Marant 'Oskan Moon' bag in a mahogany colour.

She also chose brown snakeskin heels for the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham and a coordinating hat.