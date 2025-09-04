Princess Kate's famous 'off-the-peg' party dress now comes in a festive new colour

The Princess of Wales and her jaw-droppingly dazzling wardrobe have a special place in everyone's hearts. Even if fashion isn't your bag, what Kate is wearing always gathers interest. For me, as a fashion editor who consistently writes about the royals' outfits, I consider her party looks to be the epitome of style. One of my favourite party dresses the mother-of-three has ever worn is the red number by Needle & Thread that she donned in 2020. Kate hosted a glittering event at Buckingham Palace and turned everyone's head in the room when she stepped out in the scarlet design by the luxury fashion house.

The royal's red design is known as the 'Aurora' dress, and it almost broke the internet when Kate wore it, unsurprisingly selling out in record time. Kate often wears bespoke items, so the fact that she chose something the public could actually buy, off the rails, made headlines. Now, almost five years on, shoppers are still obsessed with it, and thankfully, it's now a permanent feature in the brand's collection.

New style

We have news for you - Kate's standout style is now available in the most striking forest green tone, which is perfect for the party season. Yes, we know Christmas isn't for a few months yet, but it's always a good idea to plan your wardrobe when those invites start arriving in your inbox, and I for one adore the new jewel-toned colourway.

© Getty Images Princess Kate wearing the Needle & Thread dress at Buckingham Palace on January 20, 2020

© Getty Images The stunning dress was an instant sellout

The website says of the style: "The Aurora Gown in Emerald. A timeless signature style from the Needle & Thread archive.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

This heritage design features intricately embroidered floral motifs that shimmer with tonal sequins across the bodice and layered tulle skirt. In a rich jewel tone, this archival favourite is reimagined for AW25 as a statement piece perfect for glamorous evenings."

The 'Aurora Gown' now comes in a festive emerald tone

It wouldn't surprise me if Kate decided to purchase this style - after all, she's actually worn the tone before. Also in 2020, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore a fabulous frock from now-defunct label The Vampire's Wife on a trip to the Emerald Isle, Dublin.

Kate wore a emerald green dress in 2020

Kate's 'Falconetti' dress featured shimmering metallic silk-blend chiffon, a fitted bodice, and puffed sleeves trimmed with feminine ruffles. Although the brand sadly closed in 2024, the legacy of it lives on, and it can still be rented from a variety of preloved companies.