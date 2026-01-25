Princess Kate's signature crown jewel goes viral – 14 years after she adopted the trend

The retro-inspired hat may be trending right now, but the Princess of Wales has been wearing the circular style for years…

Kate Middleton visits the Aga Khan Centre on October 2, 2019 in London, England. The visit is ahead of her and Prince William's Royal Tour to Pakistan. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images
With a new year comes a chance to refresh your wardrobe and take a look at the emerging fashion trends for the twelve months ahead. With that in mind, a prolific accessory trend that is being embraced by fashion influencers and content creators right now is the pillbox hat.

Many may see the style as a little old-fashioned because it was regularly worn by the exquisitely elegant American First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, back in the '60s. When the politician's wife wore it, it became an instant hit, particularly as she often donned it for formal occasions. This had a knock-on effect, and many would say it redefined First Lady fashion; she paved the way for more formal, classic ensembles. 

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy wearing her chic pillbox hat in the '60s© Universal History Archive/Univer
The pillbox hat is back for 2026© Getty Images

One of the smallest formal hats money can buy, it famously has no brim and sits smartly at the back of the head. Head Millinery Designer at Lock & Co, Awon Golding, previously told HELLO! that the iconic style "gives a glamorous nod to traditional millinery, whilst also adding a romantic touch to any modern outfit."

 Kate's pillbox hats

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the annual St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2015 in brown© Getty

Kate wore this brown pillbox hat by Lock&Co in 2015

We all know that Princess Kate is partial to a variety of headpieces, from floral fascinators to chic headbands, but there's one hat that really is her crowning glory, and that's the pillbox. Take a look at her most memorable moments with the accessory...

In 2015, Kate wore a brown velvet pillbox hat for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. It was the perfect accompanying item and looked amazing nestled onto her mocha-toned curls.

Kate Middleton wears a blue coat and hat© Getty

The royal looked stunning in her curated blue look, complete with hat

2022

The royal attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey that year, along with King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as her husband, Prince William. As always, Kate nailed her outfit choice for the service, wearing a tailored blue coat dress by Catherine Walker London. She wore her hair in a long, loose style with coiffed curls, and her Sean Barrett hat was the perfect accompanying headgear.

The Princess of Wales attends the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images

The Princess's red hat was by Gina Foster.

2025

At the Commonwealth Day service in 2025, Kate chose to don this pristine pillbox hat in the same striking red as her Catherine Walker coat. The ruby red hat was a bespoke creation by former milliner, Gina Foster. 

kate ascending steps in black dress© Getty Images

Princess Kate wore a Jane Taylor 'Halo' pillbox hat at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent

Also in 2025, Kate attended the Duchess of Kent's funeral alongside various members of the British royal family, and she wore a Roland Mouret dress and her Jane Taylor 'Halo' pillbox hat, which came complete with a satin bow and a delicate veil covering her face.

How to style a pillbox hat

Media Image© Getty Images

A pillbox hat will elevate any outfit

As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I would say that a pillbox hat elevates any look, bridging the gap between casual and formal dressing. It looks great with a dress at a wedding, but I would wear one with tailored items such as smartly pressed trousers and a matching blazer for a graceful ensemble.

