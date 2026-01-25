Princess Kate's signature crown jewel goes viral – 14 years after she adopted the trend

With a new year comes a chance to refresh your wardrobe and take a look at the emerging fashion trends for the twelve months ahead. With that in mind, a prolific accessory trend that is being embraced by fashion influencers and content creators right now is the pillbox hat.

Many may see the style as a little old-fashioned because it was regularly worn by the exquisitely elegant American First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, back in the '60s. When the politician's wife wore it, it became an instant hit, particularly as she often donned it for formal occasions. This had a knock-on effect, and many would say it redefined First Lady fashion; she paved the way for more formal, classic ensembles.

© Universal History Archive/Univer First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy wearing her chic pillbox hat in the '60s

© Getty Images The pillbox hat is back for 2026 One of the smallest formal hats money can buy, it famously has no brim and sits smartly at the back of the head. Head Millinery Designer at Lock & Co, Awon Golding, previously told HELLO! that the iconic style "gives a glamorous nod to traditional millinery, whilst also adding a romantic touch to any modern outfit."

Kate's pillbox hats

© Getty Kate wore this brown pillbox hat by Lock&Co in 2015 We all know that Princess Kate is partial to a variety of headpieces, from floral fascinators to chic headbands, but there's one hat that really is her crowning glory, and that's the pillbox. Take a look at her most memorable moments with the accessory... In 2015, Kate wore a brown velvet pillbox hat for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. It was the perfect accompanying item and looked amazing nestled onto her mocha-toned curls.



© Getty The royal looked stunning in her curated blue look, complete with hat 2022 The royal attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey that year, along with King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as her husband, Prince William. As always, Kate nailed her outfit choice for the service, wearing a tailored blue coat dress by Catherine Walker London. She wore her hair in a long, loose style with coiffed curls, and her Sean Barrett hat was the perfect accompanying headgear.



© Getty Images The Princess's red hat was by Gina Foster. 2025 At the Commonwealth Day service in 2025, Kate chose to don this pristine pillbox hat in the same striking red as her Catherine Walker coat. The ruby red hat was a bespoke creation by former milliner, Gina Foster.

© Getty Images Princess Kate wore a Jane Taylor 'Halo' pillbox hat at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent Also in 2025, Kate attended the Duchess of Kent's funeral alongside various members of the British royal family, and she wore a Roland Mouret dress and her Jane Taylor 'Halo' pillbox hat, which came complete with a satin bow and a delicate veil covering her face.

How to style a pillbox hat