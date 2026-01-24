Zara Tindall, 44, braves the winter winds in 'dramatic' fur-lined coat – her take on 2026's biggest trend

Zara Tindall always brings out the best of her fashion for the races. Though she's always stylish, it's often at Ascot or Cheltenham where we get to see the best of her summer and winter looks, respectively, as she steps out in the most gorgeous flowy dresses and overcoats.

On 24 January, the 44-year-old made an appearance in Cheltenham for the Festival Trials Day, and looked unbelievably classy as she braved the windy winter weather on her way to the event. Her outfit also aligned perfectly with some of the biggest predicted trends for 2026, proving that she's not only bang on-trend but also a little ahead of the curve.

© Max Mumby Zara Tindall attends the 'Festival Trials Day' meet at Cheltenham Racecourse

The Olympic equestrian stepped out in a navy overcoat with a gorgeous fur collar and statement fur cuffs, that were both in a midnight blue colour that shimmered and contrasted the rest of the jacket.

She paired the coat with black leather gloves, one of her mother Princess Anne's signature accessories, a pair of black suede boots, and a black crossbody back with a quilted pattern. For a pop of colour that contrasted the rest of the look, she accessorised with a light blue headband and small gold drop earrings that drew attention to her blue eyes.

Zara Tindall's 'loud luxury' love

For most of January, Zara was over in Australia with her husband, Mike Tindall, on the Gold Coast, for the various horse racing events hosted by Magic Millions, showing off a lot of colour and glittery accessories.

These outfits all served as a nod to one of 2026's fastest growing trends: 'loud luxury', which is a monumental shift from the typical style of the royal ladies, who often opt for softer shades and more subtly stylish silhouettes.

We spoke to Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Editor at HELLO! Fashion about the trend, who told us: "Since the start of the new year, it feels as if I’ve been exclusively writing about why bold maximalism is the hottest trend in 2026. Social media scrollers and consumers are tired of the 'clean-girl' aesthetic, reasons being it's too curated, too unattainable and, quite honestly, too 'done'.

"Chaos is fashion's strongest currency, with nostalgic trends like Y2K style resonating with a Gen Z audience, in addition to dopamine dressing, a sartorial rebellion against the mundane," she continued.

© Getty Images Zara poses with husband Mike Tindall at a Magic Millions event

Tania explained: "Regarding what to expect from the fad, my guess would be loud prints, irreverent slogans, dramatic silhouettes, clashing colourways and subversive styling. Personally, I think the movement represents something larger than a trivial fashion trend. It reflects a really interesting shift in the industry - and it feels like a soft protest against social media, conformity and influencerdom."

Though it's not quite on the same level of boldness as her Magic Millions outfits, Zara's fur-lined overcoat, with an exaggerated collar and cuffs, is certainly a step in that direction, rather than towards the classically British quiet luxury side.