Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie is so chic in cinched coat and killer boots
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Duchess Sophie is so chic in structured cinched coat and killer boots

Prince Edward's wife made farmyard fashion so sophisticated

2 minutes ago
Sophie smiling in structured navy coat
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Share this:

Duchess Sophie stepped out for a solo outing on Wednesday, rolling her sleeves up for a day at the farm. 

Prince Edward's wife, 59, was seen recycling her super-structured navy wool coat from Bally. The garment featured a cinched waistline, thanks to a buckle-adorned tie belt, as well as buttoned epaulets to match the gold buttoned pockets. 

Sophie walking in navy coat and skirt© Getty
Sophie recycled her Bally coat

The royal styled the coat with a heavy A-line skirt in a navy cord material with a pale blue floral shirt underneath. 

Sophie in navy look with brown boots© Getty
Sophie accessorised her navy look with brown pieces

To add a touch of glamour, Prince Edward's wife popped on a pair of stunning brown leather boots in a mahogany hue to match her 'Lunatic Clutch' from Sophie Habsburg, her go-to handbag maker.

Sophie smiling in leafy garden© Getty
Sophie was all smiles during her visit to Yeo Valley Farm

To round off her look, Sophie styled her sandy blonde locks in a soft updo, framing her face perfectly. Her do also showed off her intricate 'Changing Berlin Earrings' from Lucia Odescalchi Jewels. 

Her makeup was kept minimal with just a wash of pale pink eyeshadow and a lick of mascara - not a lipstick or gloss in sight. 

Sophie walking with head gardener Sarah Mead during her visit to Yeo Valley Farm© Getty
Sophie spoke with head gardener Sarah Mead during her visit to Yeo Valley Farm

The royal stepped out for a visit to Yeo Valley Farm in Blagdon. She was seen taking a stroll with head gardener Sarah Mead having gone to the Field to Food Learning Day at the Bath and West Show Ground in Shepton Mallet. 

Sophie holding child's hand in hay© Getty
Sophie met the animals

Sophie was seen with the pigs, exuding her natural warmth surrounded by local children who were enjoying the day out. The Duchess has been the patron of the Association of Show and  Agricultural Organisations since 2012. 

Sophie crouched in pig sty© Getty
Sophie is the patron of the Association of Show & Agricultural Organisations

The outing comes just 10 days after the Duchess' uber chic moment in icy blue at the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace which commemorated the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale - the diplomatic agreement between Britain and France which laid the groundwork for historic Anglo-French relations. 

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh standing at Buckingham Palace for Changing of the Guard © Alamy
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked regal in her pleated dress and cream trench

Sophie looked supremely elegant in 'Custodi' coat in a sand shade from Max Mara - a double-breasted longline number. The star of the show was her pale cornflour blue ankle-skimming dress with a bow on the shoulder from Roland Mouret.

Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh react as members of France's Gendarmerie Garde Republicaine take part in a special Changing of the Guard ceremony © Getty
Edward and Sophie inspected the French and UK troops

Topping off her look was a pair of blush pink suede court shoes from Prada, as well as a colour-blocked blue and ivory bag from Strathberry. Her hair was worn in a neat low bun with wavy face-framing pieces that showed off her dainty blue gemstone earrings.

royal couple arriving at church © Getty
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh beamed as they arrived at church

The royal has made wearing a fabulous coat a habit of late. She was seen entering St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle with her husband and her 16-year-old son James, Earl of Wessex on Easter Sunday earlier this month looking gorgeous in purple. 

Sophie in grey beret and purple coat close up© Getty
Sophie paid homage to Lady Louise

DISCOVER: Battle of the royal hats! Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie and more 

She recycled her vivid purple coat from Prada with gold buttons down the front and a sharp collar. She paid homage to her 20-year-old daughter Lady Louise who was absent due to her commitments as a student at the University of St Andrews by wearing her beret-style fascinator.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more