Princess Charlene is angelic in ankle-grazing statement coat

Princess Charlene was a picture of serene elegance on 27 January as she joined Prince Albert at a candlelit spiritual concert at Monaco Cathedral to mark the end of the festivities of Sainte-Dévote.

Stepping out to celebrate the patron saint of Monaco, Charlene, 48, looked angelic in a crisp white coat. The statement outerwear featured an ankle-grazing length, single-breasted silhouette, and structured shoulders.

View post on Instagram She wore the icy-hued coat over a black knitted ensemble featuring a boat neckline and added pearl earrings to tie the look together. Her hair was worn up and out of her face to draw attention to the colour difference between the black and white pieces. The evening at Monaco Cathedral featured the Sartène Men's Choir, conducted by Jean-Paul Poletti, which joined forces with the Choir of the Papal Chapel of Assisi and the Children's Choir of the Rainier III Academy to celebrate the patron saint of the principality.

Princess Charlene's festive wardrobe © Getty Princess Charlene's headband tied in with her coat and accessories The princess' white coat was one of three looks worn during the Sainte-Dévote celebrations. Earlier in the day on 27 January, the royal stepped out with her husband to attend the 2026 Ceremony of Sainte-Dévote. Charlene wore a navy wool coatdress with a tie neckline styled with a matching headband and leather pumps. Meanwhile, a family outing with her children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 11, to watch the traditional burning of a boat called for a gorgeous Dolce and Gabbana coat.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene rocked a Dolce and Gabbana coat for the first night of festivities The luxurious wool number was teamed with a pair of knee-high boots from royal favourite Gianvito Rossi and a small 'Panier' bag from Prada, which would set you back £2,700.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene wore leather boots for the outing with her children Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with more than 10 years of experience in the fashion industry, told us of the royal's ensemble: "Her look leans into precision tailoring and controlled minimalism. The chevron wool coat is sharply cut with a strong shoulder and nipped-in waist, creating a statuesque, almost architectural silhouette that feels very modern yet timeless."