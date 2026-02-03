Duchess Sophie schools us on 'confident' dressing for your 60s – in slinky Armani gown

The Duchess of Edinburgh, much like her sister-in-law Princess Anne, is one of the British royal family's biggest champions of sustainable fashion, often re-wearing her most opulent outfits on multiple occasions. After all, if you've got a gorgeous gown, why wouldn't you make the most of it?

Attending a reception at St James's Palace on Tuesday, 3 February to recognise the work of employees of local and regional governments, alongside her brother-in-law King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla, the 61-year-old looked positively resplendent, and appropriately formal, in one of the most luxurious pieces she owns, and has worn out many times before.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh speaks to guests during a reception at St James's Palace on February 3, 2026

The wife of Prince Edward opted for her £3,000 chocolate-hued maxi dress from Armani, which is constructed from a silk that, though muted, still features a small shine. The dress has a high, rounded neckline and hugs the figure through the bodice and waist, falling into a dipped hem on the back.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has worn the gown recently, for the Awareness Foundation dinner at the Lansdowne Club in November 2025, but also wore it back in December 2024 for a visit to the Picture Gallery in Buckingham Palace.

An expert take on Duchess Sophie's dress

Oriona Robb, luxury stylist with over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the Duchess' dress, explaining how "the Duchess radiates a refined confidence through her choice of a softly reflective silky gown in a subtle taupe-mink hue," adding that it's an "elegant alternative to classic black or bold colour".

She added: "The gown’s long sleeves and gently gathered neckline create a fluid, elongating line, maintaining an air of regal poise while allowing movement and ease. The muted sheen of the fabric conveys sophistication without showiness, signalling a modern approach to formal dressing."

The 61-year-old's choice of dress was forward-facing, refined without being ostentatious. At the same time, she perfectly captured a traditional regal elegance, both through the soft, fluid lines of the dress's silhouette and through her choice of a heritage brand like Armani, whose designs have been chosen by royals across Europe across generations.

This balance is precisely what the image of a modern royal should be: taking inspiration and glamour from the past, while appearing approachable, modern and more modest.