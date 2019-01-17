9 Photos | Fashion

Photo: © Getty Images
It's definitely been the Kate and Meghan show this past week! The glamorous Duchesses have been out on royal engagements several times, wowing us with their elegant outfits as usual. Duchess Kate has rocked both casual and formal attire, while pregnant Meghan has dressed her growing bump so chicly, showing off colour blocking, an all-cream ensemble and stunning sequins. So gorgeous! Things have been quiet outside of the UK, with only Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden stepping out this week. Check out all the fabulous ensembles below…

Duchess Meghan

Meghan dazzled at Cirque du Soleil’s premiere of TOTEM at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday night with her husband Prince Harry. The former actress, who is expecting the couple's first child this spring, wore a gorgeous navy, sequinned dress by Roland Mouret and a bracelet thought to have belonged to Princess Diana.

Photo: © Getty Images
Earlier in the day, Meghan wowed in another stunning outfit when she visit Mayhew, the animal welfare charity she is Patron of. The royal donned an elegant cream cashmere coat by Emporio Armani and a figure-hugging maternity dress by H&M, which retails for just £24.99. She teamed her outfit with nude heels and a bag by Stella McCartney.

Photo: © Getty Images
On Monday, Meghan looked sensational in a purple Babaton dress by Aritizia and a contrasting red coat by Sentaler, when she visited Birkenhead in Merseyside for her and Prince Harry's first official engagement of 2019.

Duchess Kate

We've seen two chic outfits from the Duchess of Cambridge this week. On Wednesday, the wife of Prince William was stunning in a purple two-piece by Oscar de la Renta, which she has worn previously. The royal teamed the outfit with some heels by Rupert Sanderson and an Aspinal bag.

Photo: © Getty Images
On Tuesday, Kate wore a more casual outfit when she visited a community garden in London. On her first official engagement of 2019, Kate looked radiant in a Dubarry Bracken tweed jacket, khaki trousers, a maroon roll neck and brown hiking boots.

Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall

The Queen's granddaughter looked so pretty in this black dress with red and white flowers at Australia's the Gold Coast Turf Club on Saturday with husband Mike Tindall. The royal teamed the cute dress with some grey heels and a red bag by Kate Spade.

Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria

We love Victoria's sophisticated velvet navy blazer, which she teamed with some matching trousers' and a chic buttoned-up striped shirt. The Princess wore the outfit for a royal visit to Helsingborg in Sweden on Wednesday.

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Maxima

The Netherlands monarch was her usual stylish self this week, stepping out in an elegant grey dress with matching cape. The Queen and her husband King Willem-Alexander attended the New Year's reception for the corps diplomatique at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla kept warm on Wednesday in this classic grey coat dress with checked pockets and collar. The wife of Prince Charles visited Elphinstone Hall in Aberdeen to conduct a ceremony, where she introduced Professor George Boyne as the new principal and vice-chancellor at the University.

Until next week Royal Style Watchers!

