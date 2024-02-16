Royals in raincoats: Princess Kate, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall's chic wet weather moments

Given the number of engagements the royal family attends, it's inevitable that every so often, one will take place during inclement weather.
Rather than be deterred by a little rainfall, the royals are made of sturdy stuff, donning their outdoor gear and getting stuck in despite the rain.
From the late Queen Elizabeth II's hooded raincoat to Meghan Markle's outdoorsy waterproof and Princess Anne's ready-for-anything attire, read on for all the times the royals looked ravishing in raincoats.
Princess Anne's wardrobe staple
During a visit to Bournemouth this week, the Princess Royal stepped out in a full-length raincoat, but it's not the first time the 73-year-old has rocked the practical garment. She was first seen in her trusty waterproof way back in 1984 when she peeped out from under the hood at the Windsor Horse Trials.
Princess Anne donned the coat again in 2006 for a wet wander at the Gatcombe Horse Trials.
You may also like
Queen Elizabeth II's hooded raincoat
The late Queen delighted onlookers at the Windsor Horse Trials in 2007 when she donned a hooded coat that made her look like a cheeky little gnome.
Her Majesty adored the horse trials and wouldn't let a little rain get in the way of enjoying the event, perusing the programme and giggling away despite the unpleasant weather.
Zara Tindall proved she's always had an outdoorsy attitude, donning a cute waxed jacket and matching hat back in 1987 for the Windsor Horse Trials, taking after her grandmother and attending the event come rain or shine.
Queen Camilla's rain preparation
Queen Camilla was clearly ready for the rain, wearing a hat as well as a raincoat during a 2006 walk in Balmoral – we love a prepared queen!
Earlier in the day, Camilla was without her hat, yet looked very jolly out in the Scottish weather.
Princess Kate's double protection
A 2011 outing in Canada called for a raincoat and an umbrella for Princess Kate.
Meghan Markle's hiking outfit
Known for a love of hiking, the Duchess of Sussex wore a sensible rain mac during an engagement in New Zealand.
Princess Diana's hooded raincoat
The late Princess of Wales looks beautiful smiling from beneath her peak-capped raincoat in Scotland in 1985.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.