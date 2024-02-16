Royals in raincoats: Princess Kate, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall's chic wet weather moments

Given the number of engagements the royal family attends, it's inevitable that every so often, one will take place during inclement weather.

Rather than be deterred by a little rainfall, the royals are made of sturdy stuff, donning their outdoor gear and getting stuck in despite the rain.

From the late Queen Elizabeth II's hooded raincoat to Meghan Markle's outdoorsy waterproof and Princess Anne's ready-for-anything attire, read on for all the times the royals looked ravishing in raincoats.

Princess Anne's wardrobe staple © Getty During a visit to Bournemouth this week, the Princess Royal stepped out in a full-length raincoat, but it's not the first time the 73-year-old has rocked the practical garment. She was first seen in her trusty waterproof way back in 1984 when she peeped out from under the hood at the Windsor Horse Trials.



© Getty Princess Anne donned the coat again in 2006 for a wet wander at the Gatcombe Horse Trials.



Queen Elizabeth II's hooded raincoat © Getty The late Queen delighted onlookers at the Windsor Horse Trials in 2007 when she donned a hooded coat that made her look like a cheeky little gnome.



© Getty Her Majesty adored the horse trials and wouldn't let a little rain get in the way of enjoying the event, perusing the programme and giggling away despite the unpleasant weather.



© Getty

THROWBACK: Duchess Sophie's cool-girl style file before she became Prince Edward's bride

Young Prince William's cute look © Getty Prince William donned a tiny raincoat along with iconic frog wellies and a tartan brolly to watch King Charles play polo in Cirencester Park in 1987 – too cute!



Zara Tindall and Prince William's cute cousin moment © Getty Zara and William proved they're close cousins, huddling together under an umbrella in their raincoats in 2004 – it's a shame Zara didn't borrow her mother's trusty wet-weather garment.



DISCOVER: Who are Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' cousins?

Young Zara's wet weather outfit © Getty Zara Tindall proved she's always had an outdoorsy attitude, donning a cute waxed jacket and matching hat back in 1987 for the Windsor Horse Trials, taking after her grandmother and attending the event come rain or shine.



Queen Camilla's rain preparation © Getty Queen Camilla was clearly ready for the rain, wearing a hat as well as a raincoat during a 2006 walk in Balmoral – we love a prepared queen!



© Getty Earlier in the day, Camilla was without her hat, yet looked very jolly out in the Scottish weather.



Princess Kate's double protection © Getty A 2011 outing in Canada called for a raincoat and an umbrella for Princess Kate.



Meghan Markle's hiking outfit © Getty Known for a love of hiking, the Duchess of Sussex wore a sensible rain mac during an engagement in New Zealand.



Princess Diana's hooded raincoat © Getty The late Princess of Wales looks beautiful smiling from beneath her peak-capped raincoat in Scotland in 1985.



LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!