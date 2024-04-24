Prince Louis' royal shirt collection revealed - from Sainsbury's to John Lewis

Everyone's favourite royal Prince Louis just turned six and the Prince and Princess of Wales marked the occasion by sharing a gorgeous updated picture of the youngest member of the family in celebration.

The lovely happy portrait, which was unedited and taken by his mum Princess Kate, shows him smiling, wearing a classic checked shirt by Trotters, a brand consistently loved by the royal family. Known as the 'Oliver' shirt, it's actually a hand-me-down item, initially belonging to his big brother, Prince George. So cute!

© Instagram Prince William and Kate released this new photo of Prince Louis to mark his 6th birthday

All the royal children dress impeccably, and their wardrobes are a real mix of high street and designer styles. They also rewear a lot of their outfits and share between them.



This isn't the first time Princess Charlotte's little brother Louis has worn a fabulous shirt. Back in 2020, Kensington Palace released pictures of the young prince to mark his second birthday.

The sweet photographs show the then toddler having fun painting a rainbow picture, wearing a very sweet checked shirt once again, this time in solid blue.

Little Louis' shirt cost just £12 as part of a dungarees set from Tu at Sainsbury's. Love that!

Princess Kate is a known fan of the supermarket clothing brand. Back in March 2020, she was spotted shopping with the children at the King's Lynn Sainsbury's. Fellow shopper Kate Carter told HELLO! at the time: "She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute."

Also in 2020, William and Kate shared an adorable video of their children posing questions to Sir David Attenborough.

It was the first time the public had heard Louis speak in public – and he looked cute as a button in a striped white, blue and red jumper with buttons at the neckline. The nautical knit was a bargain buy from John Lewis, costing just £9.80! Called the 'Organic Cotton Stripe Jumper', it's such a lovely item that would have been a versatile item in his wardrobe.