Meghan Markle's secret nod to Prince William and Princess Kate during Canada trip we almost missed

Canada's sub-zero temperatures were no match for the Duchess of Sussex, whose ever-timeless wardrobe proved her sartorial prowess as she stepped out in Whistler, Vancouver with Prince Harry on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan, who are in Canada to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, spent their Valentine's Day evening touring the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre.

They met with First Nations artists who created the Invictus Games 2025 logo, while also celebrating the first time all four First Nations have come together to develop a piece of art.

© Jeremy Allen Meghan and Harry tour the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre

Meghan - who is no stranger to symbolic dressing - left royal style watchers wondering if her choice of outfit was a subtle, yet significant homage to her former royal life.

Dressing in a fitted DÔEN coat, crafted from an extra-warm wool-cashmere blend and lined in viscose twill, Meghan's divine outerwear also featured a wide Italian velvet collar and brass button details.

© Jeremy Allen / sussex.com Duchess Meghan wore the 'Kensington' coat

It was the name of her black coat that struck a chord with royal fans, however. Meghan chose the DÔEN 'Kensington' coat, which may have been a nod to the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal residence, Kensington Palace.

"Of all the black coats and from all the brands available, Kensington has to mean something right!?" a royal style watcher penned on Instagram account Royal Fashion Police, as another agreed: "I thought the same thing."

Meghan paired her 'Kensington' coat, which retails for $598, with black Anine Bing slacks and a Christian Dior shirt.

© Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex later donned a snowy-white ensemble to hit the slopes

The last few months have no doubt been a worrying time for Prince Harry's family.

In January, his sister-in-law Princess Kate was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery, and in February, his father King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

© Getty Images Meghan and Harry spend Valentine's Day at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp

The Sussexes are yet to address the Princess of Wales' or the King's health in public statements - though Prince Harry did make a fleeting visit to London last week which involved a 45-minute stopover at Clarence House before he returned on a flight to LA.

Meghan and their two children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, did not join Harry for his 24-hour trip.

© Samir Hussein Harry flew back to London to see his dad

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash explains: "Prince Harry coming over is a huge moment. It's about a family coming together during a difficult time, just as any other family would."

"The King's diagnosis will have concerned the whole family, but especially his sons and it's only natural that Harry will want to spend time with him after so long apart."

Meghan's aptly-named choice of coat may be a subtle sign that she is thinking of the family in the UK.