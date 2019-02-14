﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

Valentine's Royal Style Watch: Fabulous fashion from Kate, Letizia and more

We're loving their royal wardrobes

kate middleton pink dress
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Happy Valentine's Royal Style Watchers! We're in the mood for lurve here at HELLO! and those glamorous royal ladies have given us some gorgeous frocks to lust after this week. Duchess Kate has wowed us with two stunning gowns and a cute tweed suit, Duchess Meghan has stepped out in head-to-toe white and Princess Madeleine of Sweden wore the glitziest dress we have ever seen. Jordan's Queen Rania and the Netherlands Queen Maxima even joined forces for a double style pow-wow this week. It's all too much; we need a lie-down!

Let's deconstruct those royal ensembles at once…

Duchess Kate

Thank goodness for Kate and her amazing blush pink gown. The royal gave us the fairy-tale frock of dreams in time for Valentine's Day (group office smile). The Duchess stepped out in the beautiful pink and white Gucci gown with velvet belt at the V&A Museum on Wednesday evening, accessorising with silver heels and a burgundy clutch.

kate tweed
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Another style win from the Duchess – this time wowing us in a cute tweed skirt and blazer at The Royal Foundation’s ‘Mental Health in Education’ conference in London on Wednesday.

kate middleton bafta dress
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Kate looked sensational at the BAFTAs on Sunday evening in this heavenly one-shouldered gown by Alexander McQueen. The royal teamed the outfit with silver Jimmy Choos and earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

meghan white dress
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Duchess Meghan

The Duchess dazzled on Tuesday evening at a gala performance of The Wider Earth at the Natural History Museum. Meghan, who is thought to be seven months pregnant, wore a white dress by Calvin Klein, an Amanda Wakeley coat and some Ralph Lauren heels.

meghan monochrome
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

The former actress stepped out in a chic monochrome outfit on Thursday evening for the Endeavour Fund Awards. Meghan's stunning ensemble was by Givenchy.

princess madeleine
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Princess Madeleine

Wow! Sweden's Princess Madeleine brought ALL the sparkles to a charity dinner in air of the World Childhood Foundation's 20th Anniversary. Madeleine's silver dress was by Roland Mouret, her shoes by Jimmy Choo and her clutch by Marchesa. Love!

queen letizia white dress
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Queen Letizia

We adore this gorgeous white gown that Spanish monarch Letizia wore to an evening gala dinner at Morocco's Royal Palace. The intricate overlay is sublime.

rania maxima
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Queens Rania and Maxima

Ok, where can we get Rania's amazing denim skirt? That double belt situation is sooo stylish and her matching shoes are pretty fab too. The Jordan monarch met with Netherlands Queen Maxima, who looked chic in a multi-patterned dress.

camilla coat
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla chose this elegant navy dress coat with pretty embroidered detail for the official launch of the Royal Osteoporosis Society at the Science Museum in London. She accessorised with pearl drop earrings and a matching choker.

sarah ferguson
10/10

Sarah Ferguson

The former Duchess of York wore this colourful dress by the designer Madam Wokie during a visit to Sierra Leone where she is launching a charity. Loving the gold-capped shoes too.

