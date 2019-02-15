﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

Princess Diana loaned her iconic clothes to friends and family including Sarah Ferguson and Sarah McCorquodale

See the pictures!

...
Princess Diana loaned her iconic clothes to friends and family including Sarah Ferguson and Sarah McCorquodale
You're reading

Princess Diana loaned her iconic clothes to friends and family including Sarah Ferguson and Sarah McCorquodale

1/12
Next

Meghan and Kate's striking similarities
sarah-diana-getty
1/12

Princess Diana had a wardrobe that the world envied – but she was more than willing to share it! The late Princess of Wales was in fact extremely generous with those closest to her, often sharing her covetable designer pieces with sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, and her close friend Sarah, Duchess of York. Over the years, the three ladies were spotted in a number of her iconic items of clothing – isn't that lovely?  

All the times Kate Middleton has paid tribute to Princess Diana's style

Of course, the royal family are known to be pretty giving with their personal collections. The Queen often hands out her treasured jewellery pieces to her royal relatives, and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are known to share hand-me-downs. No doubt these classic outfits hold very special memories for some of Diana's closest confidantes – scroll down to see the pictures…

diana-trooping-the-colour-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

Sweetly, Diana gave Sarah Ferguson the blue floral dress she wore to the Trooping The Colour ceremony in 1981 - Sarah later wore it for her debut at Royal Ascot in 1985. 

diana-sarah-ascot-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Here they are pictured together at the event, with the Duchess wearing the very same dress - styled without the neck ruffle and a different hat.

Sarah has since opened up to HELLO! about her and Diana's friendship, telling us in an open letter to back our #HelloToKindness campaign: "Women, in particular, are constantly pitted against and compared with each other in a way that reminds me of how people tried to portray Diana and me all the time as rivals, which is something neither of us ever really felt."

diana-suit-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Diana loved to rock a power suit in the 90s - and this bold number was surely one of her favourites, since purple was one of her go-to shades.

diana-sarah-suit-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

But it wasn't long before she handed it over to her sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale, who was seen walking alongside Diana wearing it during a walkabout in Nottingham in 1992.

diana-maroon-dress-rex
Photo: © Rex
6/12

The People's Princess chose to wear this maroon drop-hem dress by Anouska Hempel on two occasions - pictured here in 1986 during a visit to the St John and St Elizabeth Hospital in London. 

sarah-ascot-1988-rex
Photo: © Rex
7/12

It was later seen on the Duchess of York at Royal Ascot in 1988 - though it's believed to be a maternity version of the same dress, since Sarah was pregnant with Princess Beatrice at the time.

princess-diana-sarah-ferguson-green-polka-dots
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

And even when they didn't wear the exact same outfit, the two young royals were certainly inspired by eachother's styles - this green polka dot look was one that was particularly memorable. And though Diana didn't give this look to her friend this time, she did later loan it to her sister Sarah.

royal-wedding-guest-princess-diana
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

... and it also inspired a certain royal guest at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October 2018! Amazing. 

sarah-checked-pa
Photo: © PA
10/12

This gorgeous tartan coat, worn by Sarah during a visit to HMS Brazen with Diana in 1986, was also loaned to her by the Princess. It was the first official confirmation that she and Prince Andrew were dating, so quite a special moment! 

diana-blue-dress-getty
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Diana wore this gorgeous blue dress during a trip to New York in 1989, but later gave it to her sister Sarah, who wore it for a visit to Paris with the Princess.

diana-sisters
Photo: © Rex
12/12

Pictured here at the 21st birthday party of their brother Charles Spencer in 1997, the three Spencer sisters all look beautiful in their gowns - and Lady Jane Fellowes' dress is in fact one that was given to her by Diana. The Princess was first pictured wearing it while pregnant with Prince William.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...