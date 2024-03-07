Sarah Ferguson rocks cinched leather jacket for red carpet moment

Sarah Ferguson was spotted down under on Wednesday night as she stepped out for a glamorous evening in Melbourne.

The Duchess of York, 64, stepped onto the red carpet wearing a cinched leather blazer with boxy shoulders by Veronica Beard that was adorned with oversized gold buttons.

© Getty Sarah Ferguson arrived at the Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne & Global Citizen Night event

The royal wore the leather jacket done up with a floaty black dress that had a ruffle around the skirt hem. She teamed the black ensemble with her go-to 'Respira' ankle boots by Geox that feature a lace-up front and gold studded block heels.

© Getty Sarah Ferguson's leather jacket featured gold buttons

To complete her look the Duchess popped on a gold pendant necklace and wore a milky pink manicure. Her auburn hair was tied off her face in a half-up do. Her makeup was kept simple with defined eyebrows, defined lashes, and bronzed cheeks.

© Getty Sarah Ferguson spoke on stage in her leather blazer

Sarah put on her gladrags for an evening in Melbourne to mark the Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne & Global Citizen Nights event. The event was described by the organisers as "an intimate evening at the Palais Theatre where live music, activism, and powerful stories from local and global activists collide."

© Getty Sarah Ferguson posed for a photo with Hazirah Sufian and Alicia Tien

The Duchess attended in her role as co-chair of Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne to chair the summit dedicated to ending extreme poverty. "I love the energy and enthusiasm of young people, and I care deeply about the issues that Global Citizen is focused on: defeating poverty and defending the planet. I am here to listen, learn, and use the voice that I have to amplify these messages,” the Duchess told People magazine.

© Getty Sarah Ferguson has taken her activism to Australia

"Global Citizens have taken over 30.4 million actions since 2009. Today, these actions, in combination with high-level advocacy work, have led to over $41.4 billion being distributed to our partners around the world, impacting 1.15 billion lives in the fight to end extreme poverty."

© Getty Sarah Ferguson took a green tweed look to the event

Just the day before the royal was seen on the first red carpet of the night alongside Hazirah Sufian and Alicia Tien, Global Citizen Youth Leader awardees wearing a bright green look by tweed dress, the ‘Raschel’ style from Dolce and Gabbana.

The knee-length piece featured a round neck, three-quarter-length sleeves, and buttons down the front. She added a gold metallic chain belt with a drop pearl detail. Sarah styled the piece with a pair of black tights and a pair of black moccasins with a red love heart.

© Getty Sarah, Duchess of York was seen alongside Zara Tindall and Princess Anne

After appearing on the red, or purple, carpet alongside the awardees, Sarah was seen speaking with them on stage. "I hope to learn from these incredible youth activists, share their stories with the world, and raise awareness and drive action to address the key threats to our planet," Princess Beatrice's mother told People.

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall joined Sarah Ferguson, alongside Princesses Anne and Beatrice

"We need to leave this earth and know our grandchildren’s grandchildren will be able to live and thrive here."Just the week prior Princess Eugenie's mother was spotted with several senior royals at the thanksgiving service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel at Windsor wearing a charcoal grey coordinating skirt co-ord with pointed-toe heels and a netted black headband.