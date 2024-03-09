Sarah Ferguson looks radiant in silhouette-flattering look with unexpected sandals

The Duchess of York has been photographed looking confident and content whilst on a trip to Samoa.

Sarah Ferguson, 64, was spotted wearing a purple patterned straight-cut dress in a floaty material which was styled with a pair of black T-bar sandals in photos taken at the Taumeasina Beach Resort.

Her traditional dress was made by the Samoan brand Le-Ata. The brand marked the occasion with a Facebook post which was captioned: "Welcoming the Duchess of York to Samoa in Le-Ata fashion! We had the honor to dress the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson and welcoming her to our shores this morning!".

The brand continued: "Such an honor to meet her in person! The Duchess of York is here on our islands as the keynote speaker for the official Launch of WOW - Women of Waste Samoa!

"Thank you Marina Keil and her team at Swarma for the grand opportunity to dress the Duchess for this significant event and a massive congratulations for the successful launch of WOW!

"A great way to celebrate Intenational Women’s Day by advocating for a greener and cleaner Samoa. The Duchess of York's purple Puletasi is handmade and handprinted with alofas right here in Samoa," the tribute concluded.

Princess Beatrice's mother also wore a cropped black cardigan which was done up with the sleeves pushed back to the elbow. Her auburn locks were worn in loose curls around her face with one side pushed behind her ear with a beautiful lilac flower.

© Getty King Charles has previously hosted the Prime Minister of Samoa Afioga Fiame Naomi Mata'afa

To complete her outfit the royal wore a gold pendant necklace and gold huggy hoop earrings. Her makeup was kept simple with definition on the eyes.

The royal flew to Samoa to celebrate International Women's Day by supporting two important causes. She attended events hosted by non-government organisations Brown Girl Woke and the Samoa Recycling and Waste Management ahead of the launch of their Women of Waste programme.

© Getty The Prime Minister will attend the Samoa Waste Recycling and Management Association meeting

The Duchess learned about how climate change projects meet youth activism through a Talanoa session with youth climate leaders. The Samoa Observer reported that there is set to be a Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting later this year.

Sarah will also attend the Samoa Waste Recycling and Management Association meeting alongside the Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa.

The Duchess was reported to have said: "I believe everybody has the right to be themselves and stand up for what they believe…To see Samoa and how they’re doing things is very important to me. I came here in order to learn, look, listen, but it’s about young entrepreneurs, young leaders and that’s what’s important to me."

© Getty Sarah Ferguson celebrated youth activism in Australia days prior

Later that evening, Sarah was seen in a high-necked black dress covered in colourful flowers as she attended a reception at the residence of Gareth Hoar, the British High Commissioner to Samoa. Gareth Hoar gave a speech where he highlighted what International Women's Day means to the UK government and how it relates to Samoa.

© Getty Sarah Ferguson's visit to Samoa followed her trip to Australia

"The UK is committed to tackling gender inequality around the world and has placed empowering women and girls at the centre of its international work," he said. "This month is the first anniversary of the UK government's International Women and Girls Strategy, which sets our commitment to educating girls, empowering women and girls, and ending gender-based violence.

DISCOVER: Sarah Ferguson rocks cinched leather jacket for red carpet moment

"Our goal in Samoa is to work in partnership with the government and local communities to inspire and empower women and girls, increase access to new opportunities and resources, and foster change," he concluded.