13 Photos | Fashion

Royal Style Watch: the best regal outfits of the week

Don't they look fabulous!

kate middleton
Hurrah, it's May, the sun is shining (mostly) and our favourite royal ladies have opened up their wardrobes for the warmer weather. That means bright shades, pretty pastels and oodles of gorgeous floral prints. While Duchess Meghan prepares for the arrival of her first baby – and the wait is literally killing us – the likes of Duchess Kate, Queen Letizia and the Countess of Wessex have been busy with their royal schedules and we can hardly keep up! Letizia went on a two-day visit to Mozambique, Sophie is touring India and the Danish royals celebrated Princess Benedikte's 75th birthday. Oh, and the adorable Princess Charlotte turned four. We need a lie-down

Take a look at royal ladies' most recent stylish looks…

 

Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate looked stunning in this forest green Emilia Wickstead dress made for Wednesday's visit to the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, where she opened the new Centre of Excellence at Rodney Street. The dark hue looked gorgeous on the royal.

princess mary
Crown Princess Mary

We absolutely loved Mary's amazing one-shouldered Lasse Spangenberg floor-length gown which she wore to Princess Benedikte's 75th birthday dinner at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. The Danish royal paired the frock with stunning drop-earrings and ring from her ruby parure.

letizia light blue
Queen Letizia

Letizia dressed in some lovely chic outfits during her two-day visit to Mozambique this week, both reminding us of similar ensembles worn by Duchess Meghan. Here we see Letizia in this elegant blue dress by Pedro Del Hierro, one of her favourite Spanish designers, from the line's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. She teamed the frock with some Carolina Herrera heels and a Magrit 'Hawa' clutch.

letizia denim
The royal's arrival outfit was this sophisticated indigo denim dress by Carolina Herrera, which looked a lot like Meghan's dress of the same hue which she wore to a polo match with Prince Harry in 2018.

eugenie
Princess Eugenie

Gorgeous florals from Eugenie! The Princess wore this fun summer dress by All Saints with a suede jacket and flats for an outing in London on Saturday.

charlotte dress
Princess Charlotte

Happy fourth birthday to the lovely Princess Charlotte! The sweet young royal looked so cute in her new official portraits to mark her special day. In the first snap, Charlotte is seen sitting on the grass at Kensington Palace, dressed in a blue floral smock dress by Trotters and some canvas plum shoes by the same brand.

charlotte cardigan
In the other portraits, Charlotte wears a tartan pinafore dress by Amaia Kids and a grey cardigan. She looks so adorable!

sophie wessex
Countess of Wessex

Sophie dressed casually on her tour of India this week, stepping out in this blue top, printed trousers and flat sandals. On Tuesday evening, the wife of Prince Edward visited the Oscar Foundation in the Ambedkar Nagar Community.

princess marie
Princess Marie

We love this classic baby blue blazer on the Danish royal. Marie wore the jacket with some black slim-fit trousers and a white top for a visit to the Skive barracks in Denmark on 30 April.

queen maxima
Queen Maxima

The Dutch royal is known for her love of bright shades so this smart outfit was totally Maxima. The Queen wore the beige and orange ensemble at the Kingsday in The Netherlands on 27 April.

camilla
Duchess Camilla

Camilla was stunning in this bottle green blazer and matching pleated skirt for the medals parade of the 4th Battalion The Rifles which took place at the New Normandy Barracks, Aldershot. Loving the hat with green feather too!

margrethe benedikte
Princess Benedikte and Queen Margrethe

Wow, these gowns are stunning! Princess Benedikte looked beautiful in her turquoise caped gown with intricate embroidery, while her sister Mergrethe wore a pretty purple dress to the birthday celebrations.

mette marit
Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Mette-Marit was all smiles as she attended a youth writing course in Oslo. We love her printed blouse, wide-legged trousers and cute leopard-print shoes.

