Princess Kate's pre-wedding dress is still one of her best outfits

It's been 13 years since the Prince and Princess of Wales got married. Can you believe it? It really does feels like it was only yesterday. We can all remember everything about it, from that iconic wedding dress, to her sister Pippa's maid-of-honour moment and of course, the wonderful service itself.

WATCH: Throwback to The Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding day

The night before the wedding must have been so nerve wracking for the future Queen, but she didn't show it. Looking as composed as ever as she was photographed checking in, the brunette beauty looked the picture of calm and happiness outside the five-star Goring Hotel in London which is super near Buckingham Palace and of course, Westminster Abbey where the couple said ‘I do.’

© Getty Kate looked stunning in her classic outfit the night before her wedding

Kate wore a truly beautiful, timeless outfit which absolutely wouldn't look out of place today. She opted for a monochrome look, consisting of a black dress with white detail, black high heel shoes with a cork wedge, and a stunning white blazer which had appliqué detail at the button edge. Stunning! You could rock this look in 2024, anyone could. It's ideal for a formal occasion and is a classic ensemble.

© Getty Kate looked the picture of happiness as she arrived at the Goring Hotel in 2011

The now mother-of-three wore her famous hair loose and flowing, expertly coiffed and blowdried. She went on to do her makeup herself on the big day, and even wore a high street nail polish for her wedding manicure - Bourjois' '28 Rose Lounge,' which cost under £5 at the time.

Kate and her family prepared for the huge occasion in the hotel's Royal Apartment, a suite which had been given a £150,000 makeover to include a four-poster bed, a grand piano and a walk-in shower. A TV was installed in the bathroom, so that Kate could lie in the bath and watch the wedding build-up on a flat screen. Sounds beyond dreamy.

Kate and William on their wedding day in 2011

Prince William, however, spent his last night as a bachelor at his father, King Charles' home, Clarence House. The future king even embarked on an impromptu walkabout to shake hands with royal super-fans, alongside who fans thought to be his best man, brother Prince Harry. So wonderful.