Royal Style Watch: the best of European regal fashion on Archie Harrison's first week

What an exciting week for royal fashion

New mum Meghan Markle introduces her son dressed in Givenchy
meghan markle
A huge Royal Style Watch congratulations to the newest member of the British Royal family, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor! What a week it's been for royal fans around the world, as we all watched excitedly at the first public appearance of little Archie. The first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is absolutely adorable and looked super cute wrapped in his ivory blanket by G.H Hurt & Sons which matched his knitted hat. He's clearly our royal style star of the week! It was wonderful to see Duchess Meghan again too, looking so radiant after the birth.

 

We've got a bumper style watch for you this week, with everyone from Duchess Kate and Crown Princess Victoria – who's worn so many dresses we can barely keep up – to the Countess of Wessex and our honorary royal gentleman, Prince Harry.

 

Scroll down for this week's best regal fashion

 

Duchess of Sussex

New mum Meghan looked fantastic just two days after giving birth – we're not sure how she managed it. The former actress wore a white sleeveless tuxedo-style dress from young British fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner with nude Manolo Blahnik heels for the photocall at Windsor Castle.

prince harry
2/18

Prince Harry

Proud Father Harry visited The Netherlands on Thursday to launch the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games 2020 – and was given a jacket with the word "Daddy" embroidered on the front. The perfect item to wear on his first week as a dad.

kate red
3/18

Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate stepped out in a chic outfit on Wednesday for a trip to North Wales with Prince William. The royal wore a red blazer by Philosophy, with a black polo neck, skinny jeans and boots by Aquatalia. The mum-of-three carried Midi Mayfair bag by Aspinal of London and wore pretty drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.

kate stripes
4/18

The Duchess chose a nautical look for her visit to the Cutty Sark on Tuesday afternoon to officially launch The King’s Cup. Kate looked stunning in navy cropped trousers from L.K.Bennett, a navy and white Breton long-sleeved top and a pair of navy suede block heeled shoes.

countess wessex windsor
5/18

Countess of Wessex

Sophie dressed for the occasion on Thursday when she headed to the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, Berkshire. The royal wore a navy tailored jacket with gold buttons, teamed with a scarf and trousers.

sophie evening dress
6/18

The Countess wowed us with an elegant pink dress on the previous Thursday evening when she attended the Vision Catalyst Fund Reception in New Delhi. She added her gold Tiffany & Co bracelet and wedge heels to finish her look.

victoria
7/18

Crown Princess Victoria

So far we've counted ten dresses in Victoria's Vietnam visit wardrobe – and they're all gorgeous. We've picked out four of her most stunning, starting with this pretty sky-blue number, which she wore on Wednesday for a business summit in Ho-Chi-Minh-City.

victoria floral
8/18

Victoria looked amazing in this multi-colour floral maxi dress, which she teamed with a skinny red belt, sandals, yellow cross-body bag and an oversized sunhat. The royal wore the summery ensemble for a boat trip on the Saigon River.

victoria orange
9/18

This is one of those serious wow-factor gowns. We adore the neon orange! The royal wore the show stopping dress for a dinner in Hanoi on Monday.

victoria pink flowers
10/18

Another mesmerising outfit! Victoria chose this beautiful white knee-length dress with pink butterfly detailing for a reception at the presidential palace in Hanoi.

charlotte casiraghi
11/18

Charlotte Casiraghi

Monaco royal Charlotte stunned in a black sequinned ruffle dress by Saint Laurent at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday night. Charlotte is a regular at the annual fashion event, mingling with the likes of Lady Gaga and Joan Collins.

mary
12/18

Princess Mary

A sharp work look. Denmark's Mary was chic in a royal blue shift dress for the Women Deliver Conference 2019.

queen letizia
13/18

Queen Letizia

The Spanish Queen wore an exquisite dress with floral and bird embroidery on Tuesday when she attended the International Red Cross Day in Zaragoza, Spain.

princess marie
14/18

Princess Marie

The Danish royal looked so sophisticated in this white jacket with waist-tie detail on Monday. Mary teamed the piece with a black top and skinny trousers for a visit to the Virum school.

maxima
15/18

Queen Maxima

Wow now that's a look! The Netherlands royal looked sensational on 4 May in a red satin two-piece for the liberation day concert on the Amstel River.

camilla
16/18

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla was chic on Thursday in this gorgeous cream jacket with pearl edging, teamed with a blue and white floral summer dress. The royal attended a meeting with the International Rescue Committee.

mette marit
17/18

Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Loving this dressed-down look from Norway's Metter-Marit. The royal wore a vibrant orange knit with white shirt and pearls on her second day of the Literary Metro Ride 2019.

sarah ferguson
18/18

Sarah Ferguson

The mum of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie looked elegant on Wednesday in this green dress by Cefinn - Samantha Cameron's fashion label. Sarah wore the frock for a visit to the Onsite Gallery in Toronto.

