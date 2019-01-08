﻿
5 Photos | Fashion

5 times Princess Diana gave us gym kit inspiration

Royally-approved sportswear

...
5 times Princess Diana gave us gym kit inspiration
You're reading

5 times Princess Diana gave us gym kit inspiration

1/5
Next

Fashion, beauty and Instagrammable hotspots to put on your radar this January
Princess Diana wearing pink gym shorts
Photo: © Getty Images
1/5

Princess Diana was known for her sparkling wardrobe packed to the brim with designer gowns, and glamorous co-ords. However, we love looking at vintage pictures of her off-duty wardrobe - particularly when she got photographed leaving the gym. If you need some inspiration as to what attire to rock to the gym, (because let's face it, having all the gear is half the battle) look no further than our roundup of the late Princess looking super-chic in her classic workout clobber. Prince Charles's former wife tended to head to the Chelsea Harbour Club or Earl's Court Gym and always looked remarkably polished after a gruelling work out session.

 

MORE: All the times the Queen has worn trousers

 

Kicking off, here's Diana rocking a pair of orange cycling shorts with a navy blue Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt and immaculate trainers.You may have thought Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian made bike shorts cool, but no, it was actually the late royal. Diana had numerous pairs in many colours and tended to wear them with an oversized separate on her top half.

Princess Diana wearing a tracksuit
Photo: © Getty Images
2/5

Tracksuits are still a staple for many - and these days, they aren't just for casual outings - they can look rather chic! Diana was ahead of the game when she visited West Berlin in 1985, stunning onlookers in this black trackie with a flash of neon yellow. With simple white trainers and her bouffant hair coiffed to perfection, she totally made the 'casual glam' look work for her.

Princess Diana wearing a USA sweatshirt and cycling shorts
Photo: © Getty Images
3/5

Could Diana look anymore chic here? We love the USA sweatshirt, pink shorts and tortoiseshell shades. Instead of a bulky gym bag, the mother of Prince William and Harry sported a stylish black leather tote. With her glam gold hoop earrings, this was 80s style at its finest!

Princess Diana wearing trainers
Photo: © PA
4/5

It takes a very brave gal to step out in an entire white ensemble at the gym, but Diana did just that, in the form of a sleek Harvard sweater, white cycling shorts and trainers with pristine tennis socks. Sporting a crocodile embossed black bag, this look was totally timeless and wouldn't look out of place today.

Princess Diana wearing trainers and socks with a purple sweatshirt and shorts
Photo: © Rex
5/5

We've all been there - when you exit the gym with a million things in your hands. Well, Diana made juggling her possessions an art form, with her elegant Gucci bag complete with iconic bamboo handles. The timeless arm candy went perfectly with her fitness getup - a  purple, oversized sweater, lace-up trainers and of course, superstar shades.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...