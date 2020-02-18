14 times the Countess of Wessex has wowed in a tiara

The Countess of Wessex is one of the most stylish members of the royal family and we love it when we get the chance to see Sophie in a tiara.The first time, of course, was for her wedding to Prince Edward in 1999.
The 'Anthemion' tiara was gifted to the bride for her big day and is known to be made up of a number of antique pieces from the Queen's collection.
It's become Sophie's signature tiara and Her Majesty's dresser Angela Kelly recently confirmed in her book The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, that the headpiece was recently redesigned by jeweller Harry Collins for Sophie to wear at the State Banquet with President Trump in 2019. But it's not the only jewels that we've seen on the Countess, take a look through HELLO!'s gallery to see all the times Sophie has wowed in a tiara.
