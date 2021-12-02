The Countess of Wessex stuns in stylish new coat - and M&S has a near-identical version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday, the Countess of Wessex sported a super stylish winter look to volunteer at The Lighthouse in Woking.

The royal stunned in a slim-fitting, chocolate brown jumper which she paired with smart black trousers and brown boots. She added a dogtooth coat over the top, which featured a shearling collar and tortoiseshell buttons.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex shares a look inside her kitchen at Bagshot Park

The 56-year-old wore her blonde hair tied back in a chic ponytail and her makeup looked fresh and glowy - as per usual! The wife of Prince Edward completed her look with a shimmery eyeshadow and a natural pink lip. For accessories, she kept it simple with a delicate gold necklace and embellished earrings.

For those of you who don't know, The Lighthouse is a vibrant hub in Woking town centre that hosts a range of creative projects supporting the vulnerable through training, providing care packages and cultivating community. To make her visit even more special, Sophie helped make shortbread and helped volunteers preparing Christmas care packages for children - aww!

Sophie Wessex looked so stylish on Thursday

Although her exact outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have sourced an amazing alternative to her jacket for you to wear this winter. This 'Checked Borg Lined Pea Coat' from Marks and Spencer is perfect for pairing with trousers, skirts and dresses, and will easily elevate any ensemble. We'll race you to the checkout!

Checked Borg Lined Pea Coat, £89, Marks and Spencer

It's been a busy week for the royal, and on Monday she visited Step by Step, a homelessness charity in Surrey. The mum-of-two took a tour of the Aldershot Foyer, speaking to members of staff about plans to launch a new fostering agency.

During the visit, Sophie met staff and young people that worked within the charity. In photographs that appeared on the charity's Twitter page, Sophie looked stunning in a blue top, green trousers and boots. Braving the cold, she added a lovely stone-coloured jacket and added a gentle statement pop to her look; carrying a leopard print bag. If you look closely, you can even see her nails, which were painted red. Very festive!

