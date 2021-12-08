We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sophie Wessex was among royal company at a star-studded event as she showed her support for the Duchess of Cambridge's carol concert.

The Together At Christmas carol service was hosted and spearheaded by the Duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, to pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic. The event featured carols sung by the Westminster Abbey choir alongside Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding – who performed at the Cambridges' wedding reception in 2011.

The Countess of Wessex looked so elegant as she arrived in a Victoria Beckham corduroy coat. The beautiful item is made from cotton-corduroy in a rich burgundy hue, it has a soft and fuzzy handle thanks to the wide wale of the fabric.

She paired the coat with a stunning silk camisole in green, a pair of white trousers and heels, while keeping her accessories light, only wearing a necklace and small clutch bag.

Inside the venue, she wore a floral face mask as she spoke with members of the congregation.

Sophie kept safe inside

The mum-of-two had her hair tied up the back and sported natural make-up.

Alongside Sophie, Kate was supported by husband Prince William, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Mike and Zara Tindall, and Princess Eugenie.

The royal always delivers when it comes to her fashion, and on Thursday she stunned in a slim-fitting, chocolate brown jumper which she paired with smart black trousers and brown boots.

She added a dogtooth coat over the top, which featured a shearling collar and tortoiseshell buttons.

The 56-year-old wore her blonde hair tied back in a chic ponytail and her makeup looked fresh and glowy - as per usual! The wife of Prince Edward completed her look with a shimmery eyeshadow and a natural pink lip. For accessories, she kept it simple with a delicate gold necklace and embellished earrings.

