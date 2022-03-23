All the times the royals attended the glamorous Oscars

The 2022 Oscars are taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday 27 March and the A-listers are getting ready to walk down that famous red carpet again following a scaled-back event last year. As well as a number of the biggest names in showbiz, we've also been treated to attendances from royalty over the years.
Since its inception in 1929, the likes of Princess Charlene of Monaco and of course her mother-in-law the late Princess Grace have attended - the latter scooping the Best Actress award in 1955 for her role in The Country Girl - plus there have been several royal appearances at the glitziest Oscar parties.
So whether it's Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall welcoming Britain's academy award winners to the palace, or the glamorous Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece attending the starry Vanity Fair afterparty in a gorgeous gown, the royals have stolen the show at the Academy Awards countless times.
And if reports are true, we'll be adding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to this list after Sunday's event, with the couple rumored to be presenting a prestigious award in what would mark their first-ever joint appearance at the ceremony. Scroll down to see our favorite moments over the years!
Grace Kelly
Before she became Princess of Monaco in 1956, Grace Kelly accepted her Best Actress award at the 1955 ceremony, which was held at the RKO Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California. Above she is photographed with fellow actor Edmond O'Brien, who won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Barefoot Contessa.