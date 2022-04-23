13 best photos of Prince Louis' adorable outfits – see here

Prince Louis celebrated his fourth birthday on 23 April, looking adorable as ever as he was photographed by mum Kate Middleton on a Norfolk beach to mark the special day. The young royal is the spitting image of his big brother Prince George!
It's clear that mum Duchess Kate loves dressing her children in adorable outfits and little Louis is no different – donning a grey wool star-print jumper, checked shirt and dark green shorts for his birthday.
Duchess Kate is conscious of sustainable fashion, often repeating outfits and wearing clothes from ethical companies. Her eco dress sense is clearly rubbing off on young Louis, who often wears second-hand clothes from other members of the royal family, and shares clothes with his older brother George as he grows out of them.
From embroidered jumpers to dungarees and co-ordinating shirts and shorts, little Louis is something of a fashion influencer just like his mum! Royal fans often rush to purchase the same children's clothing as Kate, so we've hunted down as many of the Duchess' favourite kidswear pieces as we can…