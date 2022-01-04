Princess Beatrice's sentimental tribute to baby Sienna - did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice may be royal, but that didn't stop the Queen's granddaughter from proving she's just like us when it comes to hitting the January sales!

In photographs published by the MailOnline, Beatrice headed for a spot of post-Christmas shopping in Verbier where she recently holidayed with her family. Sporting a stylish 'Cashmere Storm System Icery Jacket' from Loro Piana, the elegant royal mother braved the January chill in style, teaming her look with a knitted black hat and striking floral facemask.

Though Beatrice's faux fur-trimmed coat certainly turned heads in the snow, it's the royal mother's gold initial necklace that has truly caught the eye of royal fans.

Pictures show a delicate chain adorning the royal's neck with the initials 'W','E' and 'S' hanging on a charm of the necklace.

While 'E' stands for Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice's husband, the 'W' stands for Wolfie, the nickname of Edoardo's son from a previous relationship, to whom Beatrice is now stepmother.

The 'S' stands for Sienna, the name of the Princess's three-month-old daughter. How sweet!

Princess Beatrice isn't the only royal to show adoration for her loved ones through her choice of jewellery. The Duchess of Cambridge has worn a necklace with the initials 'G','C' and 'L' while Meghan Markle has also been known to layer constellation necklaces in a nod to her children's birthday.

In the Duchess of Sussex's video to mark her 40th birthday, she donned a Taurus necklace to represent Archie, whose birthday is 6 May, and Gemini for little Lilibet who was born on 4 June.

The Princess recently enjoyed a break with her sister, mum and their family

It's not the first time this week Princess Beatrice was photographed during her travels. On Sunday, the royal was pictured walking in the snow with her newborn daughter Sienna in a rare glimpse of the pair.

Although little Sienna's face couldn't be seen as she was wrapped up warm against the winter weather, her proud mum showered her with attention while she leaned over the tiny tot's pram in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Verbier holds lots of special meaning for Princess Beatrice and her sister, and they will no doubt be thrilled to introduce the area to their children as they grow up. Beatrice and Eugenie enjoyed many family skiing trips as children and still love to visit now they are older.

