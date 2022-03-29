Princess Charlotte channels Kate Middleton in cutest £50 dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast! The young royal joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George to pay tribute to her great-grandfather at Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday.

Royal fans were quick to comment on how the six-year-old is swiftly taking after her mother, Duchess Kate, both in confidence and style. Taking to Twitter, one royal fan penned: "Princess Charlotte is such a confident young girl. Credit to her parents," as another wrote: "Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast, she's going to be super tall just like her mum!"

The young royal adopted one of her mother's favourite hairstyles, twisting her brunette locks into a half-up, half-down style and adding a simple blue ribbon. So sweet!

William and Kate's daughter looked enchanting in a crisp, royal blue coat complete with a sweet Peter Pan collar, gold button detailing and neat front pockets as she arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Charlotte walked hand-in-hand with her mother

Layered beneath her coat, Princess Charlotte donned a pretty smock dress from Il Porticciolo in green tartan, pairing her look with blue tights and black leather pumps.

Charlotte's exact dress has just landed in the end of season sale, reduced from £120 to £50.

Smock Dress, was £120, now £50, Il Poticciolo

We may be heading into the warmer months where brighter colours and pretty patterns take up our wardrobe, but as Princess Charlotte proved today, this is the perfect frock to store away for your little one to wear on special occasions or at Christmas time.

Equally charming, this timeless tartan dress also comes with an adorable velvet Peter Pan collar and bow waistband - available for just £18 from John Lewis.

Kids' Tartan Bow Party Dress, £18, John Lewis

George, eight, and Charlotte, six, who were not previously announced on the royal guest list, made a surprise appearance at Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip's service - much to the delight of royal fans.

They are currently enjoying their Easter holidays, having broken up for the school holidays last Friday.

It's understood their little brother Prince Louis, three, was too young to attend the service.

