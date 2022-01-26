14 Pandora jewellery gifts guaranteed to impress her this Valentine's Day In partnership with Pandora

Whether you’re dropping subtle hints or searching for the perfect present to charm your beloved, a gorgeous gift of jewellery will never disappoint.

This Valentine’s Day, Pandora is encouraging us all to do a ‘little act of love’ and remind someone special how much they mean to us – whether that’s a partner, sibling, friend or parent. And of course, self-gifting always counts!

In the brand’s dazzling all-new Valentine’s range, you’ll find sparkling rings, heart-shaped charms and padlock trinkets to make every sweetheart swoon, plus unique beads and dangle charms to revamp existing pieces in your or their collection.

We’ve selected 14 items we’d fall for – read on for all the gift giving inspo you’ll need…

Shop the Pandora Valentine’s collection

Band of Hearts Ring, £30, Pink Sparkling Crown Solitatire Ring, £70, Freehand Heart Ring, £35, Two Sparkling Hearts Ring, £55, Clear Heart Solitaire Ring, £40, Pandora

Crafted from precious metals, a ring from Pandora makes for a stylishly sentimental gift. Make a heartfelt gesture with one of these heartfelt designs from the seasonal collection in sterling silver or Pandora rose.

Sparkling Freehand Heart Necklace, £60, Pandora

With a freehand design to symbolise ‘perfectly imperfect’ love, this Pandora pendant comes hand-finished in sterling silver and 14k rose gold plating. The heart is studded with beautiful clear-cut cubic zirconia which sits on a silver chain.

Padlock & Key Dangle Charm, £60, Pandora Moments Bangle, £125, Pandora

New for 2022 is Pandora’s padlock charm to symbolise the special connection you share with your beloved, and inspired by padlocks left by couples on bridges across the globe. The key itself is also a separate charm which can be styled alongside the lock or worn on another item. Add to a chic Pandora Moments Bangle for max fashion points this Valentine’s Day.

Sparkling Freehand Heart Hoop Earrings, £60, Pandora

These heart-shaped hoop earrings make us swoon. Featuring the brand’s freehand design studded with cubic zirconia sitting atop teeny sterling silver hoops, they’d be the perfect finishing touch to a Valentine’s date night outfit.

Take our poll:

Pandora Timeless Wish Sparkling Heart Ring, £60, Pandora

Show her she’s Queen of your heart this Valentine’s Day with this shimmering heart-shaped ring studded with clear cubic zirconia. Hand-finished in 14k gold plating, it’s a real showstopper.

Metallic Pink Heart Charm, £30, Padlock & Key Dangle Charm, £60, Pandora Moments Heart Charm Pendant, £45, Classic Cable Chain Necklace, £30, Pandora

Why not create your own bespoke charm necklace featuring items that symbolise your relationship? Choose from pink, silver or red heart-shaped charms or add a padlock and key on your favourite sterling silver chain.

Entwined Hearts Double Dangle Charm, £55, Pandora

With an inscription declaring ‘I love you unconditionally’ this unique charm can be added to a Pandora Moments bracelet and features two hearts joined together to represent your eternal love.

Pandora Moments Heart T-Bar Snake Chain Bracelet, £150, Pandora

Featuring a heart-shaped disc and a T-Bar loop which can be engraved with your initials or special message, this bracelet is sure to impress. It can be styled with up to 13 charms, meaning you could add a new one every Valentine’s Day or anniversary.

Pave Freehand Heart Dangle Charm, £60, Pandora

She’ll be pretty in pink with this twinkling charm studded with ruby-coloured crystal pave stones. With small heart cut-outs on the reverse, add this charm to a Pandora Moments bracelet in rose gold for a present that’ll totally dazzle on Valentine’s Day.

Discover the complete collection of Valentine’s Day gifts now in your nearest store or online at Pandora.