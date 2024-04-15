Princess Kate & Princess Beatrice's go-to fashion brands just teamed up - and you need to see the earrings

The Princess of Wales has the most exquisite array of occasionwear and is always the belle of the ball. So you can imagine our delight when we discovered that Kate's favourite UK-based brands, occasionwear specialists Needle & Thread and jewellery label Soru, have teamed up to reveal an exclusive collection. Genius!

Trust us, these are jewels fit for a princess, literally.

WATCH: Kate's best fashion moments through the years

The jewellery collection is a limited capsule, featuring Needle & Thread's signature pastel colours. There are eight pairs of statement earrings inspired by the brand's most iconic dress styles.

© Soru Needle & Thread and Soru's collaboration is not to be missed

We're pretty confident Kate would be all over the Sentimental Rose Drop Earrings, £180 / $239 as they are similar to the design she has worn previously. The white opal crystals are so gorgeous.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has had so many standout moments, but up there has to be the time she was pictured at Buckingham Palace in 2020, wearing a dazzling red sequined number by British brand Needle & Thread.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wearing a red dress by Needle & Thread in 2020

Kate's red design was known as the 'Aurora' dress, and it sold out in record time. Shoppers loved it so much, it's now a permanent fixture in the luxury brand's collection.

© Getty Kate wearing Soru earrings in 2016

The Princess has also frequently worn earrings by Soru. The royal first stepped out in a pair of the brand's earrings back in 2016, and later wore the same style in January 2020 at the Buckingham Palace event. The baroque, double-sided statement gems are a firm favourite of the mother-of-three. They also went perfectly with her scarlet outfit.

© Getty Princess Beatrice also wearing a Needle & Thread dress back in 2018 at the Chelsea Flower Show

Princess Beatrice, meanwhile, has been wearing Needle & Thread for many years, from ballgowns to slightly shorter dresses. Our favourite design she rocked was back in 2023, at Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif's wedding. Many considered her the best dressed guest in the brand's pastel blue number, which featured a black sash at the waist.

The bonafide fashionista also adores high-end fashion jewellery, so we have a feeling the Sweetheart Rose Drop Earrings £220 / $291 would catch her eye.

Slightly more playful, the shimmering quadruple heart drops would give any look a girly, yet modern edge.