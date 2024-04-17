Catherine Zeta-Jones' 'unique' $370k diamond engagement ring from Michael Douglas is a total showstopper

When Michael Douglas proposed to Catherine Zeta-Jones in 1999, the Fatal Attraction star presented her with the most breathtaking sparkler.

Over the course of their 24-year marriage, the Chicago star has rocked her gorgeous engagement ring on the red carpet and in interviews. But it is a different, nearly identical piece from her collection that has caught our eye of late.

© Getty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been married for 24 years

"Catherine’s engagement ring is a gorgeous 10-carat-side-set marquise diamond ring set in platinum and designed by Fred Leighton," Nilesh Rakholia, jewellery expert and founder at Abelini, tells us, estimating the ring to be worth $342,000-$373,000 (£275,000-£300,000).

© Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones has an amazing ring

"The shape of the diamond dates back to the 18th century, with King Louis XV of France paying for jewellery to create a completely unique diamond in the shape of his mistress' lips. The cut has been developed and modified since, evolving into the cut it is known as today."

© Getty Catherine's ring can't be missed

"While other classic cuts such as round or princess are often more popular choices for engagement rings, the marquise cut diamonds offer a bold and striking alternative that makes a true statement. This is certainly in keeping with Michael’s proposal back in 1999, on New Year's Eve at his luxurious home in Aspen."

The stone itself is also a symbolic one - after all, diamonds are a girl's best friend for a reason. "Diamonds are associated with strength, love and health - the perfect jewel for an engagement ring with the promise of spending the rest of your life together," Nilesh explains.

© Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones' engagement ring is incredible

"The elongated shape of the marquise cut also allows for versatility for various setting options, making this diamond completely unique - a true symbol for a one-of-a-kind love."

© Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones' ring is an unusual diamond

The ring has sat pride of place on Catherine's ring finger for over 20 years without going out of style, and yet it is hitting a major jewellery trend for 2024.

© Getty Spot Catherine's marquise-cut engagement ring

Nilesh tells us: "A marquise's unique shape provides the perfect balance between a modern and vintage aesthetic. Vintage jewellery seems to be having its moment this year, with Pinterest searches for 'vintage wedding rings' seeing a 200% yearly change and with many stars adorning vintage pieces on the Oscars carpet last month."

© Getty Catherine also has a diamond wedding ring

Despite its magnificent beauty, it isn't the only incredible diamond in Catherine's collection. The Mask of Zorro star took to Instagram earlier this month where she looked chic in a black and white image wearing oversized sunnies and resting her chin on her hand, showing off an enormous diamond ring which could have easily been mistaken for her engagement ring.

© Getty Catherine was seen with her ring on her finger at The Late Show With David Letterman in 2005

Jon Richard of Jon Richard Jewellery gives an insight into this spectacular piece. "An estimated 10-carat brilliant-cut round diamond with a gleaming pave diamond halo in platinum, valued at approximately $435,000 (£350,000), it epitomises the 2024 trend of striking jewellery," Jon explains.

© Instagram Catherine shared a new photo showing off an incredible ring

DISCOVER: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' 'really special' bond with lookalike daughter Carys Douglas

"Catherine Zeta-Jones' ring perfectly captures the essence of opulence and allure, setting the standard for show-stopping elegance."