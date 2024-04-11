Create your own gemstone jewelry with this custom design brand – and save 22%

Jewelry is one of the most personal items to shop for, with a host of stone colors, settings and finishes to choose from. And it can be even more difficult to find the right item for someone special.

Step forward GemsNY, the American company founded in 2007 which is leading the way in custom jewelry design.

With an owned inventory of over 50,000 conflict-free rare and untreated gemstones from rubies to sapphires, emeralds and many more, the site offers an easy way to create your own item of jewelry whether you're treating yourself or a lucky loved one.

With so many traps surrounding quality and price when it comes to gemstones, it’s always best to go with a reputable, authentic provider. By owning their entire inventory and operating exclusively in-house, GemsNY cut out the middle man to prevent costly mark ups and provide confidence for their customers.

Using a first of its kind standardized gemstone grading system, they rely on highly credible labs such as GIA and AGL for their certifications to ensure the real value of the gemstone. This ensures that their customers are informed about their purchases and only ever pay a fair price for their gemstones.

Create your own bespoke item of jewelry with GemsNY

Every jewelry piece from GemsNY comes with a lifetime warranty, free shipping and returns as well as flexible financing options. As a direct-to-customer brand they also offer a price-match guarantee.

Start by selecting your chosen gemstone from the inventory, followed by the setting design and metal - you can then view a preview of how your item will look ahead of checking out.

HELLO! readers can also receive 22% off their jewelry designs and purchases online by adding the code HG22 at checkout.

To demonstrate how to use the service and give you some inspo, we've created five pieces that showcase GemNY's wonderful gemstone selection...

5 jewelry designs from GemsNY

Aquamarine Earrings with 14k Gold Setting, $1,204 CREATE YOUR OWN EARRINGS

Round Ruby Pendant with 14k White Gold Setting, $7,391 CREATE YOUR OWN PENDANT

Pink Sapphire Eternity Band with 14k White Gold Setting, $5,719 CREATE YOUR OWN ETERNITY BAND

Emerald Round Diamond Bracelet with 14k White Gold Setting, $6,635 CREATE YOUR OWN BRACELET

Tanzanite Ring with 14k Rose Gold Setting, $1,544 CREATE YOUR OWN RING

The brand has also received many 5-star reviews, with customers sharing their service was exceptional:

“Working with GemsNY was amazing. I had several questions and mind changes, but they worked patiently and professionally with me until I found the gem that was perfect. You cannot beat the service or price. I highly recommend. ” Bryan - DC, United States

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.