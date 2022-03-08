Childsplay Clothing stocks over 200 designer kids brands - here are our favourite pieces In partnership with Childsplay Clothing

As host to over 200 designer brands, Childsplay Clothing is the luxury online site you need to bookmark. Offering an edit of the best new premium clothes and accessories for newborns up to age 16, the brand aims to encourage children to express themselves and develop their own sense of style, whether going preppy in Gucci, classic in Burberry or adding a contemporary edge in Off-White.

Childsplay Clothing also makes for an excellent gifting destination for grandparents, godparents and honorary aunts and uncles, with blankets and babygros for newborns as well as the latest must-have accessories, hats and trainers to score you cool points with a tween or teen.

We’ve selected 12 of our favourite items for boys and girls, whether you’re shopping for your own children or as a special gift – and with many items a mini me version of the original catwalk piece, you can twin with them, too!

Shop our favourite Childsplay Clothing picks

For Girls

Burberry Kids Girls Hooded Trench Coat in Beige, £580, Childsplay Clothing

Give her a piece of fashion history with this British design icon, a Burberry mac. In pale beige with a double-breasted cut, this trench also comes with a collar and detachable hood, plus the staple Burberry check print lining.

Self-Portrait Girls Heart Lace Mini Dress in Purple, £175, Childsplay Clothing

This pretty guipure lace dress would make an adorable look for a wedding or smart family occasion. It features a sharp white Peter Pan collar and ruffled panels as inspired by Self-Portrait’s popular womenswear line.

Monnalisa Girls Pearl Handbag in Ivory, £115, Childsplay Clothing

Complete their party look with a pearl-studded bag, such as this one by Monnalisa. With a pink lining and ribbon tie detail, she can stow away all her treasures inside.

Gucci Kids Girls Organic Cotton Shirt Dress in White, £435, Childsplay Clothing

With a nod to the classic tennis shape, this cream shirt dress is timeless and would look equally cute paired with a cardi and sandals or dressed down with trainers. It features an apple-shaped belt in classic Gucci red and green, plus a chic button-down detail and puffed sleeves. We love.

Gucci Kids Girls Cotton Geometric Print Polo Dress in Red, £435, Childsplay Clothing

Go retro with this Gucci logo embroidered knitted dress. Definitely one to pass down to lucky siblings or friends.

Mini Rodini Girls Organic Cotton Flower Leggings in Purple, £30, Childsplay Clothing

With a bright boho paisley print, these striking blue leggings would work for an energetic afternoon at the park or playdates with friends. Made from soft organic cotton, pair with their favourite T-shirt or hoodie.

For Boys

Boss Kidswear Boys Water Repellent Hooded Windbreaker in Red, from £97, Childsplay Clothing

Protect kids against the elements in this bold orange windbreaker jacket from streetwear favourite Boss. With a water repellent finish, hood and zipup pockets, this is one style staple sure to come in useful in the unpredictable British climate.

Burberry Kids Unisex Check Union Strap Trainers in Beige, £290, Childsplay Clothing

Taking inspo from the Burberry adults’ collection, these unisex trainers combine a chunky monochrome sole with a white Velcro strap and come decked out with the Burberry check and logo, too.

Versace Boys Cotton Logo Print Sweatshirt in Blue, from £170, Childsplay Clothing

With a crew neck, cuffed sleeves and a bold logo print, boys from 4 to 14 can pair this bold sweater with their favourite jeans or joggers.

Neil Barrett Boys Cotton Jersey Thunderbolt T-Shirt in White, £51, Childsplay Clothing

Bringing a vibrant sense of fun to their wardrobe, boys will love the lightning bolt graphic on this comfy cotton tee.

Gucci Kids Cotton and Wool Logo Hat in Blue, £205, Childsplay Clothing

Perfect for ski season or chilly spring days, try this knitted beanie featuring the Gucci logo in sky blue and white.

Balmain Boys Black Cotton Logo Joggers, from £165, Childsplay Clothing

Leisurewear but make it fashion! These soft cotton jersey joggers are updated with a bright neon yellow tape detail bearing the Balmain logo and offer all-day comfort whatever your plans.

