Princess Charlene debuts stunning hair transformation with unexpected full bangs

Princess Charlene is the queen of the royal hair switch-up and her latest outing marks a new hair era.

The Zimbabwean-born Monogasque royal, 46, was seen arriving at the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten ahead of the opening of the new Monaco World at Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg on Thursday.

© Getty The royal couple arrived at the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten

Charlene wore a cream felt longline coat with a black scarf tied around her neck and draped down her front. She added a subtle touch of glam with her impressive diamond earrings and was seen signing autographs with a rule-breaking pillar box red manicure.

Her makeup was characteristically glam with a cool-toned sparkly eyeshadow look with a black liquid liner drawn across the lashline to emphasise her natural lashes. She also wore a peach-toned pink lipstick in a matte finish.

The star of the show was the Princess' transformed hair. Having been spotted last week at the Sainte Devote rugby tournament at Stade Louis II with a sweeping side fringe and her pixie cut worn tidily tucked behind her ears, the royal was seen debuting a full fringe and the lengths appeared longer in how they had been styled with a middle part.

She wore a more formal look last week featuring the 'Skye' pinstripe cotton-linen jacket from Polo Ralph Lauren with a pair of cropped dark wash jeans. Charlene paired her ensemble with a crisp white ribbed T-shirt.

© Getty Princess Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament

Rounding off her look were tan accessories - a pair of leather heels from Manolo Blahnik and a Hermes belt. She also wore the chicest pair of cat-eye sunglasses - the 'Casino' style from Louis Vuitton.

© Getty Princess Charlene rocked chic sunnies

In a photo posted by the official Monogasque royal Instagram page, the Princess was seen sitting cross-legged on the stadium pitch surrounded by small children who participated in the tournament.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco was a vision in a Polo Ralph Lauren pinstripe blazer

Translated to English, the post was captioned: "After two days of matches, the Bulls BBRU team from South Africa won the international tournament trophy thanks to their victory in the final against Montpellier Hérault Rugby from Montpellier."

© Getty Princess Charlene's hair was swept to one side

The Princess has kept busy this month. She was spotted before her appearance at Stade Louis II on 14 April for day eight of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club alongside her husband and her nine-year-old son Prince Jacques.

© Getty Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and Prince Jacques attended the Monte-Carlo Masters

She wore a super chic ensemble comprised of white straight-cut skinny jeans and a navy and white striped cotton shirt underneath a navy double-breasted blazer with gold button detailing, both from Ralph Lauren.

© Getty Check out her diamond earrings

The royal teamed the look with the ‘Maysale 50’ flats from Manolo Blahnik which featured a pointed-toe and a fabric-covered buckle. She broke up the white and navy with the 'Little Anna Hobo Bag in Cuoio' from Akris.

© Getty Princess Charlene and her nine-year-old son even had matching sunglasses

Subtle elements of luxury were added in the form of her 'Panthère de Cartier' silver watch, along with her diamond stud earrings and the 'MU 52XS' sunglasses from Miu Miu.