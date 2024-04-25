Blue Bloods' Bridget Moynahan gives Gisele a run for her money in throwback modeling photos

Bridget Moynahan has more in common with Gisele Bundchen than Tom Brady.

The Blue Bloods star and the former NFL athlete dated for three years in the mid-2000s before they split in 2006. Tom went on to date Gisele in 2007 and they were married for 14 years before their divorce in 2022.

But like Gisele, Bridget was a successful model before she turned her hand to acting.

The actress started modeling after high school and was quickly picked up by an agent who found her work appearing in magazines and commercials.

© Getty Images Bridget and Gisele have both modeledfor Ralph Lauren

She even found success on the runway and has walked for designers including Ralph Lauren, who Gisele has also enjoyed a close relationship with.

Speaking about her days on the catwalk, Bridget previously told People that modeling "was great for my bank account," but "you reach a point where you need something more."

It wasn't long before she transitioned to the small screen and landed the role of Natasha, aka Big's wife on Sex and the City. Her one guest spot turned into a seven-episode arc after she impressed producers.

Bridget's first big movie role soon followed, and she starred in the 2000 hit film Coyote Ugly alongside Piper Perabo, Tyra Banks, and Maria Bello.



© Getty Images Bridget found success as a model in the 90s

Despite the film's success, Bridget had one regret about her role in it. "I feel a little bit bad about that film because I think we were responsible for just every woman wearing really low-slung pants that maybe don't naturally fit well on people," she said on HuffPost Live in 2014.

"I think we started a movement that maybe we should reconsider."

© Getty Images Bridget modeled for Michael Kors in 1993

Bridget and Gisele had a frosty start to their relationship, with the pair not engaging in conversation until a year after Jack – Bridget and Tom's son – was born.

Bridget found out she was pregnant with the now 16-year-old months after she and Tom had split, but by then he was already in a relationship with Gisele.

"Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2008.

© Getty Images Gisele was once the highest-paid supermodel.

"But I got so much out of that… Now I have a child, and it's the best thing in the world."

Bridget and Gisele now have a "great relationship" and in 2023 she credited the actress' successful co-parenting with Tom for helping shape her own with him following their split.

"Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster," she told Vanity Fair. "You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you've gotta overcome it."

© Getty Images Tom and Bridget were together for three years

Gisele and Jack are still incredibly close, and she has been in his life since he was three months old. "I got to experience how it is to feel, to be a mom before I was even a mom," she recently told GMA's Robin Roberts.

"To be a bonus mom," she added. "So, I got to experience how my heart could feel that love and just expand in ways I never thought were possible."

Despite splitting from his dad, Gisele still considers Jack her "bonus child", adding: "I love him so very much."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.