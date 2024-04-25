Zendaya just copied Kylie Minogue's most iconic outfit

It's Zendaya's world, we're just living in it. The American actress stepped out in Midtown, New York late on Wednesday night with her stylist, Law Roach, rocking a striking all-white look that seriously turned heads.

The Challengers star, who has been channelling iconic tennis legends via her impossibly chic tennis-themed tour-drobe on the press tour for her latest movie, appeared to pay homage to another sartorial icon with her latest look - Kylie Minogue.

Zendaya, 27, was seen wearing a striking hooded dress. The monochromatic number featured capped sleeves, a full length skirt and a futuristic, hooded neckline. Does it look familiar to you?

© Getty Zendaya and Law Roach are seen in Midtown on 24 April in New York City

Intentional or not, the Euphoria alum's outfit looked just like it had been extracted from Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out Of My Head music video from 2001.

Pairing the statement Y2K-themed dress with towering white heels and several layers of glittering silver jewellery, Zendaya made sure she wasn't missed on the streets of NYC as she slipped out of the city's AMC Theatre.

The Spider-Man actress, who is dating Tom Holland, kept her glam dewy and natural, opting for a warm-toned bronze eye look and plum-shiny nude lip. On this occasion, she swapped out her buttercup blonde bangs for a slicked-back bun, giving all emphasis to her Minogue-inspired number.

© Getty Zendaya's hooded white dress looked just like Kylie Minogue's hooded number from 2001

The star's headline-hitting looks have been everything from playful and creative to historical over the last few weeks. At the Challengers photocall at Claridges Hotel in London, Zendaya's honey-blonde locks were styled in a sporty ponytail with a full fringe brushing her forehead.

© Jeff Spicer Zendaya wore a candy stripe co-ord at Claridges

She rocked a pastel striped waistcoat and mini-skirt ensemble to show off her new look.

© Getty Zendaya looked divine in white in Monte Carlo

She then channeled Princess Diana when she stepped out in a 90s-esque Brunello Cucinelli look in Monte Carlo, and looked WImbledon-ready in a collared white mini dress in Milan.

If Zendaya's grand slam winning outfits over the past month haven't lured you into watching Challengers, the reviews surrounding her first major theatrical role should be.

© Getty Zendaya wears vintage Polo Ralph Lauren to the Milan photocall of "Challengers" on April 14, 2024 in Milan, Italy

Luca Guadagnino's steamy sports movie follows three entangled tennis pros (Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist).

"I love being on set because it is not just creatively stimulating, but it’s one of the few places where I feel free," Zendaya told The New York Times. "Whatever that thing in my brain is where it’s overly critical and self-conscious, that is the one place where I can be spontaneous and exist for the purpose of just creating something with other people and feel no guilt about it."