Childsplay Clothing stocks the sweetest party outfits: 13 of our favourites In partnership with Childsplay Clothing

Offering a hand-picked edit of over 200 designer brands, Childsplay Clothing is the destination for luxury clothing and accessories for kids.

Whether you have a family wedding in the diary, you’re regularly inundated with invites to their friends’ birthday parties, or just seeking a special gift, you’ll find plenty to impress on the site.

Ranging from logo print shirts by Burberry to glittery gold shoes from Gucci and delicately embellished dresses from Self-Portrait, we’ve selected 12 of our favourite party pieces for special occasions.

Party outfits from Childsplay Clothing – shop now

Needle & Thread Girls Rose Dream Bodice Tulle Dress in Cream, £175, Childsplay Clothing

A twirl-worthy dress for weddings and parties, this Rose Dream design takes inspiration from a flowering garden with embroidered pastel roses across a delicate mesh bodice and a flowing layered skirt.

Monnalisa Girls Leather Bow Shoulder Bag, £82, Childsplay Clothing

Every party guest needs a good accessory! They’ll be the belle of the ball with this gold leather handbag with bows and chain strap.

Take our poll:

Gucci Kids Girls Gold Pumps, from £310, Childsplay Clothing

Sparkle with every step in these glittery gold pumps featuring the classic Gucci horsebit hardware and shimmery straps.

Mama Luna Girls Organza Ruffle Blouse in Navy, £58, Childsplay Clothing

Team this navy organza blouse with a party skirt or smart trousers for a look that’ll take her into winter playdates, Christmas parties and beyond.

Mama Luna Girls Feather Print Skirt in Navy, £60, Childsplay Clothing

With a chic feather pattern, this black and navy mini skirt will look cute paired with a cream blouse and patent Mary Janes.

Versace Girls Leather Logo Bag, £520, Childsplay Clothing

Treat your budding fashionista to this bold yellow mini bag and add a pop of colour to all of their party looks.

Chiara Ferragni Girls Tulle Long Sleeve Princess Dress in Pink, from £231, Childsplay Clothing

From the childrenswear brand by the Italian superblogger comes this ruffled tulle dress with sheer sleeves and an eye and star motif waistband. Also available in black, little ones will love dancing and posing in this.

Dolce & Gabbana Kids Baby Girls Majolica Print Smock Dress in Blue, £415, Childsplay Clothing

Available for ages 6-24 months, this pretty blue and white dress and bloomer set has a pattern inspired by traditional Sicilian tiles and is a mini version of the AW22 womens line.

Burberry Kids Boys Owen Monogram Logo Shirt in Beige, £200, Childsplay Clothing

Boys will make a smart impression in this beige and white shirt, decorated in the latest Burberry logo pattern in soft, comfortable cotton.

Gucci Kids Boys Navy Trousers, £330, Childsplay Clothing

Decorated with vintage-inspired patches, these cotton trousers in stretch gabardine can be paired with their favourite shirt or knit and worn year-round to all occasions.

Fendi Kids Baby Bodysuit and Romper Set in Beige, £520, Childsplay Clothing

With its luxe cotton and cashmere mix, your little one will look adorable decked out in this beige romper set at family parties and christenings.

Gucci Kids Boys Brown Loafers, £350, Childsplay Clothing

A classic investment, these Gucci loafers have interlocking Gs and a green striped strap, as well as natty leather tassels. Save for best and pass them down the generations!

Burberry Kids Boys Lawrence Bear Print Blazer in Navy, £430, Childsplay Clothing

Emblazoned with the brand’s new Thomas Bear pattern, layer this blazer over their favourite shirt and chinos for a suave look.

Shop more occasionwear for all ages now at childsplayclothing.co.uk.