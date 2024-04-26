Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter Ava displays tattooed physique in stunning joint appearance

Reese Witherspoon was joined by her mini-me daughter Ava Phillippe at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Collection launch in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The Legally Blonde star, 48, and Ava, 24, twinned in strapless dresses as they posed for stunning photos outside the venue.

Ava looked so much like her mother, wearing a full-length, gray sheath dress that cinched in her tiny waist and showed off her multiple arm tattoos.

She wore her blonde hair up with curled pieces pulled out of the front to frame her face, and naturally, she accessorized with some incredible jewelry.

Reese, meanwhile, opted for a strapless black David Koma dress that featured a thigh-high slit and an embellished ribbon-tie belt.

She added height to her petite frame with ankle-strap stilettos and wore a similar ornate necklace and black clutch to her daughter.

Reese and Ava share a close-knit bond, often making headlines for their uncanny resemblance.

© Getty Images Reese and Ava looked like twins in their strapless dresses

The Walk the Line actress admitted previously that she loves being compared to Ava, telling InStyle: "It makes me feel so young."

However, she understands if her daughter doesn't share the same enthusiasm, adding: "I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother."

While they share many similar attributes, Ava has created her own identity.

© Getty Images Reese loves being compared to her daughter

"My parents have always encouraged me to choose the path that's right for me and, you know, guide me along the way to make better choices than I might make," she said on Daily Pop in 2021.

"I'm so grateful for that. That is such a privilege to have parents that support you in that way and want you to be who you truly are meant to be."

In a touching tribute on Ava's 24th birthday last September, Reese expressed her admiration for Ava, calling her "the most inspiring, thoughtful, creative, dynamic, funny woman".

She expressed her joy in witnessing Ava's growth and the lessons learned from being her mother, saying: "It's the joy of my life to watch you grow. I have learned so much from being your mom. How lucky is that??!! I love you to the stars and back."

© Getty Images Reese and Ava are incredibly close

Alongside Ava, Reese shares son Deacon, 20, with her first husband, Ryan Phillippe. She is also mom to 11-year-old son Tennessee, whom she shares with her second ex-husband Jim Toth.

The former couple announced their split in March 2023, two days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," a statement on Reese's Instagram read.

© Getty Reese is also a mom to son Deacon

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

They settled their divorce in August 2023, agreeing to share equal custody of Tennessee. They also agreed to no child or spousal support, according to court documents.

