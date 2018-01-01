DREW AND CAMERON'S GIRLY VALENTINE'S PLANS

7 FEBRUARY 2007



While loved-up couples are organising romantic dates for next week's Valentine's Day, newly single girls about town Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have a special evening of their own planned.



"We're going bowling!" Drew told reporters at the London premiere of her new flick Music And Lyrics, which opens on February 14. After both splitting from their respective partners last month, the beautiful blonde Charlie's Angels co-stars are clearly enjoying a little mutual girl power support, partying together at fashionable New York hot-spot Sapa over the weekend.



"I love my girlfriends, and we love going to dinners and movies and playing games at home," says Drew, who describes The Holiday actress as "my best friend in the whole world".

Since parting ways with Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti, her partner of nearly five years, Drew has been enjoying the single life. "It's great to just spend time with my family and see my friends," she says.



Cameron has also been making the most of her new-found freedom in the wake of her break-up from Justin Timberlake, surfing in Hawaii with her old friend Kelly Slater and hanging out with other pals.