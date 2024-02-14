Drew Barrymore addresses 'non judgmental' fans in personal message on Valentine's Day

Drew Barrymore is a beloved actress and TV host, with many adoring fans all around the world, not to mention her family and friends.

The Drew Barrymore Show host was feeling the love even more than usual on February 14, as she marked Valentine's Day on her chat show.

Walking out dressed in a hot pink pant suit with platform heels, the Hollywood actress was joined by recently-engaged Demi Lovato.

Drew addressed her fans as she entered the Valentine's Day themed studio, complete with love heart cushions, matching decor and fresh pink flowers. "I can not even stand how excited I am for this show," Drew began.

"First of all, I'm in a Galentine's Day mode most of the time. And if you can find a better galentine to celebrate this with, it does not exist," she said, as she pointed at Demi.

Drew Barrymore was delighted that her good friend was with her on her Valentine's Day show

"Everyone here, all of our friends, all of our guests, coming into this fun, sacred, unjudgmental space... is it true everybody is here with someone they love today?" she asked, as the audience cheered.

Drew then turned her attention to Demi, who got engaged to fiancé Jordan Lutes in December. Discussing how they met, Demi told her friend: "Well we actually met in the studio which is really nice to be able to form that connection in person. It's really hard to meet people these days. To be able to walk into a creative space and find someone that I instantly had a crush on.

Drew treated her 'non judgemental' fans to a special Galentine's Day episode

"I texted my friends as soon as I walked in the session and was like, 'Oh my God the hottest guy is here. What do I do? What do I write? What do I say?' They were like, 'Oh my God go off. We support you.'"

"Just a little encouragement," Drew replied. "Yes, definitely. And we started off as friends. We were hanging out for a minute as friends," she said.

© Raymond Hall Drew Barrymore is adored by her fans

"That's the fun-nest kind of friendship. How long did it take before you had that moment where you are like, 'I want to be boyfriend and girlfriend?'" Drew asked.

"Definitely several months. I think we actually had been seeing each other and dating for a minute and then there was one night where we were celebrating his birthday and we had talked about going camping and I had set up a camping scene in my backyard and later that night we ended up becoming official... I’m a romantic so I wanted to make his birthday special," the singer explained.

© Photo: Getty Images Drew has been hosting her own chat show since 2020

Later on in the show, Jordan came out to surprise Demi during a special love edition of the game, Final Five, much to the star's delight. "Happy Valentine’s Day and since you are my Valentine I had to stop by and help with this special love edition on Final Five. Where would your dream date with me be and what would we be doing?" he asked.

"Anywhere is great with him," Demi replied. Jordan went on to ask several other questions, including: "What is something really weird that we do when no one else is around?"

"There’s so many things that come to mind. The best part of being with Jordan is that we are able to be our goofiest selves together and so if it's just something random like a silly dance that we do while we're brushing our teeth, just like little things like that I think that's my favorite thing," she said.

