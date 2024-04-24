Blue Bloods stars Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan break silence on show's 'sad' ending

Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan have opened up about Blue Bloods' cancellation. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, the pair – who star as brother-sister duo, Erin and Danny Reagan – reflected on the police procedural’s ending.

Asked how they were feeling, Bridget, 52, replied, "I think everybody's really upset and sad, but also happy and satiated?" before Donnie, 54, chimed in. "More upset and sad," he declared.

"I think it's more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters," continued Bridget. "We've created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew's been with us for 14 years, so we've been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We've been through it all with each other."

Deadline initially confirmed Blue Bloods' cancelation in November, revealing that the show would end with its 14th season split into two parts and 18 episodes. The first ten are debuting this spring, while the final eight will premiere in the fall.

Releasing a joint statement at the time, CBS executives Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf said: "We'll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table.

"We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers."

Following the announcement, several cast members have expressed their disappointment. Joining Kelly Clarkson on her namesake show in February, Donnie added that he's still "in denial" about the show's ending, and shared his hopes that the series might survive in some other way.

Meanwhile, Tom Selleck, 79, told TV Line: "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it. The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."

Asked if he was ready to retire to his ranch in Ventura, California, Tom noted: "I'm not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what? I want work as long as they'll have me."