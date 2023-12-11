Drew Barrymore's relatable way she travels proves she's one of us as she takes talk show overseas

Drew Barrymore is known for being relatable despite being an A-list celebrity and when it comes to traveling, she's no different.

The Drew Barrymore Show host recently flew to London with her team to film a special episode based in the UK's capital, which airs on Monday December 11.

The star was a joy to fly with, according to British Airways' Chief Customer Officer, Calum Laming, who were more than delighted that Drew chose the popular airline to transport her from NYC to London.

He told HELLO!: "As the proud airline of the UK, we at British Airways were delighted to fly Drew and her team to London in comfort and style, and play a part in her first taping overseas. We trust they enjoyed the uniquely British Original experience on board!"

Monday's special London show features the cast of the new Wonka movie, including Timothee Chamalet and Hugh Grant.

© Nick Morrish/Seven Squared Drew Barrymore and her team flew with popular airline British Airways as they traveled to London

Drew has been hosting her own talk show since September 2020 and soon became a huge hit with viewers around the United States.

Along with hosting a huge range of A-list guests each week, Drew also uses her program to share personal news with her fans. While talking with Gwyneth Paltrow during a recent episode, she revealed that she had been in a relationship for around three years.

© Photo: Getty Images Drew has been hosting her own chat show since 2020

The star mentioned that her meeting with her new partner initially took place through the elite dating platform, Raya.

Recalling a recent event where she introduced her partner to the wider world, she shared: “I invited him to a wedding next weekend, and he said, ‘Wow, after three and a half years you are going to invite me to a wedding?’”

© Taylor Hill The Hollywood star is incredibly down-to-earth

Drew’s decision to open up about her relationship was, in part, inspired by Taylor Swift’s unabashedly open relationship with Travis Kelce.

Speaking about the singer’s public outing during a Kansas City Chiefs game, Drew expressed her admiration. “There was something so normal about it, and obviously Taylor Swift is everything but normal, but I’m a female, I’m going to go out on a date with a male, I’m not going to overthink this, I am not going to be the dark horse and be secretive and weird about it.”

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Drew recently revealed she's been in a relationship for three years

For Drew, Taylor’s actions served as a reminder to remain unfazed by public opinion. “This was evidence of not being affected by what other people think … it was so calm, confident and normal that it just made me think I should do this too."

Prior to this, Drew was married to art consultant Will Kopelman, but the pair parted ways in 2016 following three years of marriage. The couple co-parent their two young daughters, Olive, now 11, and Frankie, 9.

