Want Cameron Diaz's iconic The Holiday Wardrobe? Here's what to buy in 2023

It’s that time of year again when we can watch Christmas movies on repeat and lust over their effortlessly chic and cosy outfits with hopes that one day our own winter wardrobes can exude even just a slither of their stylish warmth.

One famed face that pops up every December and reminds us to up our winter outfit game is the icon that is Amanda Woods. Played by Hollywood heavyweight Cameron Diaz in Nancy Meyers The Holiday, Amanda pulls on every fashion lover's heartstrings with her oversized cable knits, knee-high boots, shearling coats and plush pink lipstick in the shade ‘Berry Kiss.’

In honour of our winter style muse, we recreated four of Cameron’s most iconic The Holiday outfits that will instantly elevate your cosy season wardrobe and have Amanda Woods’ tick of approval.

How we chose the pieces:

Price: I have included a mix of both high street and luxury brands. Each outfit can be easily achieved on any budget by wearing similar pieces in your existing wardrobe or treating yourself to an early Christmas gift.

Similarity: Each item has been chosen to replicate Cameron’s iconic looks from the movie. Although they are not exactly the same items she wore, they are as close as I could find.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer and I have seen The Holiday more times than I can count. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

When she first touched down in England and then again when she realised she was in love...

© SONY The iconic coat in question

Apparis faux-fur faded effect coat, £834.00, Farfetch; Patent leather-effect slingback shoes, £45.99, Mango; Turtleneck jumper, £219.00, Sandro; Ella Bio Tote, £365.00, Tory Burch; Women's Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves, £79.20, Aspinal Of London; Black High Waisted Slim Trousers, £35.00, River Island; RB4033, £83.00, Ray-Ban.

The look that altered our cosy season brain chemistry forever. The first look Miss Woods wore when she touched down in London town was a brown suede and shearling coat, black suit pants, a cream turtleneck, black leather gloves, a pair of brown pointed-toe pumps and some iconically Y2K wrap-around sunglasses and a creme tote handbag. We later see the iconic coat In possibly the most heart-wrenching scene in the movie, where after finding love in the cosy cable-knit arms of Graham, played by Jude Law, Amanda leaves her quaint Surrey homestay for life back in the Hollywood hills. Leaving in tears ( real fans will know that that is a big deal for Amanda) she quickly realises that her holiday situationship was much more than just a casual fling. We’re still unsure how she managed to run through the snow in kitten-heeled pumps, but I guess we can put that down to Christmas magic.

When she realised how cold London could be...

© SONY Cosy looks good on you Cameron

Merino Wool Beanie, £32.00, Colorful Standard; Woven Tassel Blanket Scarf, £17.50, Marks and Spencer; Barrel-leg Joggers, £50.00, COS; Cable Knit Jumper, £120.00, & Other Stories; Long-Sleeved Merino Top, £47.00, Arket; Fingerless gloves, £5.99, H&M; Ugg slippers, £105.00, Selfridges.

We all love a cosy night/day in our humble abodes, lounging on the couch in last night's pyjamas whilst probably watching The Holiday. As far as at-home ‘fits go Amanda Woods hit the nail on the snuggly warm head with her first night in the snowy cottage ensemble. Pairing slouchy grey sweatpants with a cream cable knit, gloves, a scarf and a matching lilac thermal and beanie, this look is almost too good to stay indoors, but that's just our opinion.

When she met her future step-children for the first time...

© SONY This is also a petition to bring back bold belts

Pencil Skirt, £199.00, Hugo Boss; Black Leather-Look Diamanté Buckle Belt, £9.99, New Look; Collarless Regular Fit Long Sleeve Blouse, £22.50, Marks and Spencer; Alia Shoes, £49.00, Kurt Geiger.

Possibly our favourite outfit from the whole movie was when Amanda met her future step-children for the first time. Donned in a sophisticated cream pencil skirt and black plunging V-neck shirt, all tied together with an obnoxiously large diamond-encrusted belt, Cameron's character channelled timeless elegance with a hint of glam.