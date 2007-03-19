hellomagazineWeb
According to reports Emma, who is apparently tired of being known as "the girl from Harry Potter", has yet to sign up for the remaining two films, despite being offered double her normal salary
Both Daniel and Rupert will begin filming Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince later this year, but they could be doing so without fellow Hogwarts pupil Emma, who plays their brainy pal Hermione Granger
With filming of JK Rowling's sixth book Harry Potter And The Half Blood Prince set to get underway in a matter of months, there may be worrying times ahead for the movie's producers. It seems Emma Watson, who plays brainy pupil Hermione Granger, is reluctant to return to Hogwarts, despite reportedly being offered a £4 million deal to sign on for the remaining two films in the Potter series.
According to co-star Rupert Grint, who plays Harry's best friend Ron Weasley, she is "tired of being known as 'that girl from Harry Potter'". The 16-year-old schoolgirl is also thought to be upset after attracting unwelcome attention from a stalker, which has necessited the protection of a bodyguard.
But studio bosses are nevertheless banking on her returning to the role. "We're extremely confident that Emma will be back for films six and seven," said a spokesperson for Hollywood studio Miramax.
Teen heart-throb Daniel Radcliffe, 17, has signed a multi-million-pound contract to play the boy wizard twice more. Unlike Emma, both he and Rupert have found acting roles outside of the Harry Potter series. Daniel is currently receiving rave reviews for his appearance on the West End stage in Equus, while 18-year-old Rupert starred in the ITV drama Driving Lessons alongside veteran actress Julie Walters.
