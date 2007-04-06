Actors and actresses

Year Of The Dog co-stars Laura and Molly were reunited on the red carpet at Thursday's premiere of their new flick
Photo: © Getty Images
Among those checking out the pair's new offering was Charlie's Angels star Drew Barrymore
Photo: © Getty Images

Laura and Molly get barking in new canine comedy

6 APRIL 2007

Having come face to face with dinosaurs in the Jurassic Park blockbusters, Laura Dern knows a thing or two about working with four legged co-stars.

Her latest screen companions are far more cuddly, though. Laura joins a host of pet pooches, enlisted to help repair the heart of a grieving dog-lover, in her latest flick Year Of The Dog.

In the poignant comedy, which hits UK screens on September 7, the actress joins Saturday Night Live's Molly Shannon, who plays bereaved dog owner Peggy. When her beloved pooch suffers a mysterious demise, leaving Peggy with a void in her life, Laura, in her role as Peggy's sister-in-law, tries to help her rebuild her life - with some crazy consequences.

Sharing the red carpet with the pair at Thursday's LA premiere were Charlie's Angels star Drew Barrymore, Wayne's World actress Tia Carrere and comedy duo Jack Black and Ben Stiller.

